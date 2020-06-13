CHEYENNE – Facing his fellow East High School classmates scattered in the stands of Frontier Park Arena, Nathan Zastoupil asked them and the rest of the crowd to pull out their phone lights and wave them in the air. As they did so, he advised them to take it all in.
“I want you to look at the people sitting around you,” Zastoupil said, with his classmates clad in the school’s baby blue graduation robes and matching masks. “Cherish these moments, for nowhere else will we have to wear masks and our finest wizard costumes.”
Zastoupil, who was chosen by his peers to speak on behalf of the graduating class, was one of 327 seniors who graduated from East High School on Saturday morning in a celebration that was adjusted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The graduation ceremony required a community-wide effort to be held in the first place. After Laramie County School District 1 canceled in-person classes this spring in response to the coronavirus, the graduation ceremony was temporarily in jeopardy. But last month, Cheyenne Frontier Days officials agreed to host socially distant, in-person ceremonies for Cheyenne’s four high schools.
"I want to say thank you to all the teachers, coaches, administrators, district officials and Cheyenne Frontier Days for making this event even possible,” said Zastoupil, who then changed the subject. “Mom, I can already tell you’re crying."
The ceremony for East's graduating class, which was the largest of the four high schools, was also livestreamed to more than 600 virtual attendees on the district’s YouTube channel.
Both school officials and students who spoke mentioned the resilience of the graduating class, which had to grapple with things – such as its canceled prom – that seniors in past years have never faced.
Justin Woolsey, the second senior speaker at the ceremony, admitted they were graduating in "a bittersweet kind of way,” but added words of encouragement.
"We will go down as the most important and well-remembered class of this century, not because of all the bad things that have happened, (but) from the ways we have adapted and overcome them together,” Woolsey said to cheers from the crowd.
In her address to the class, LCSD1 Board of Trustees Chairwoman Margeurite Herman offered a bit of advice to the seniors.
"I cannot end, however, without exhorting you all to register and vote in what probably is your first election,” Herman said. "If you are 18 by the primary election day in August, you can register in Laramie County on Monday morning – just saying.”
Herman acknowledged this critical moment in history, with an ongoing global pandemic and nationwide protests against racism, that the seniors were entering into, and she was confident in their ability to persevere into the future.
"We need your voices, your intelligence, your integrity and your insistence that we get things right,” Herman told the graduating class. "This is an important time in our country.”
A recording of the entire ceremony can be viewed through an LCSD1 livestream via Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLwengg6RZI.