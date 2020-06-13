Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.