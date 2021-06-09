CHEYENNE – Laura-Lee Roberts was recognized at the June 7 Laramie County School District 1 school board meeting as 2021’s Educational Support Person of the Year.
Roberts has been employed with LCSD1 since 2014 serving as a special education paraeducator at Jessup Elementary, where she works with students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“I believe the most important thing about working with students is to listen to them and build relationships with them,” Roberts said. “We need to teach them how to learn, that they can learn, and that they have the ability to progress. Children need to know that we believe in them and are there to support them on their journey.”
According to Jessup Elementary Principal Dr. Barbara Leiseth, Roberts supervises large groups of students at recess, in the lunchroom and at the bus stop after school. She has also facilitated many reading, writing and math interventions within the school day, as well as before and after school during Extended Day.
“In addition to her resource paraeducator responsibilities, she goes above and beyond to ensure all students feel valued,” Leiseth said. “Mrs. Roberts knows all 265 students and calls them by name. She also knows many of their parents.”
According to Leiseth, Roberts serves as Jessup’s student council adviser. In this role she develops innovative ways for students to serve the community. This year, she helped organize a canned food drive, which provided 3,900 cans of food for those in need. In addition, she attends nearly all of Jessup’s after school and evening events.