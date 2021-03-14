CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education is hosting public listening sessions on Profiles of a Graduate in March and April to identify the knowledge, skills and attributes students should have when they graduate from high school.
Participants will be asked to provide their perspectives and ideas regarding the key skills and experiences students need in order to be prepared for life after high school.
General listening sessions are scheduled from noon-1 p.m. March 22, and 6-7 p.m. March 25. The public is encouraged to participate in this important conversation and may register for any of these virtual listening sessions. April session dates will be announced when available.
Groups or organizations willing to host a listening session are asked to contact Diana Clapp, State Board Coordinator, at diana.clapp@wyo.gov or 307-851-3478 to arrange a date and time for a listening session. Available dates and times may be found online at https://tinyurl.com/wsbegradevents.
For more information on the Profile of a Graduate initiative, visit the SBE’s Profile of a Graduate website, https://edu.wyoming.gov/board/wyoming-profile-of-a-graduate/.