CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College experienced the largest reduction in state funding in its history last fall, and the loss of $8 million impacted not only the upcoming fall semester, but the future of the college.
“There’s no better term to explain our fiscal environment right now than chaos,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said during his State of the College address Monday.
Even with emergency funding due to the pandemic and federal stimulus programs, the college is struggling to navigate the funding cuts, he said.
The administration is not unaccustomed to this kind of financial restriction, though. According to LCCC financial records, over the past decade, there has been a downward trend in stable funding to community colleges in the area.
Ten years ago, funding from the state's biennium budget to LCCC was $192 million. Going into the 2023-24 biennium, only $147 million will be allocated to the local college. Taking into account inflation and other economic factors, this was a loss of more than $98 million in funding to the school.
And in the past four years, there has been a cut in state funding to LCCC by 25%.
“There’s been a mantra that we need smaller government and less state spending,” Schaffer said. “And if that is our goal, what I can tell you is that we are accomplishing it when it comes to higher education.”
One of the ways LCCC has managed to function throughout these cuts to state aid is through its major one-time funding, which often comes in the form of private donations and investments. Schaffer, staff and members of the Board of Trustees said that isn’t a dependable source of funding, though, nor should it be relied on to develop a budget for the community college.
There also are restrictions on how one-time funding can be spent. Donations and investments are often allocated to student resources and learning spaces due to the nature of its purpose, instead of personnel.
This has been the most difficult funding reality for the college to face, Schaffer said.
Since employee salaries make up almost 75% of the college’s expenditures, instructors, administrators and faculty members are being cut from the budget. It also impacts the future of current employees' salaries, according to LCCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Wendy Soto.
The current employee compensation plan implemented at LCCC attempts to match salaries to the market. Without enough funding, employees will no longer be guaranteed a market match in the higher percentiles.
Associate Vice President of Institutional Development Lisa Trimble said that concerns administrators, because they want to remain competitive to the market, as well as remain an “employer of choice” in Wyoming.
There is a clear message coming from the LCCC administration and the Board of Trustees as the fall semester inches closer – the well-being of students and faculty matter the most to them. And without a stable financial future, the high standard and quality of education LCCC wants to provide cannot be maintained in full, according to Schaffer.
“We’re going to work hard to find ways to combat that as best we can,” said Soto.