CHEYENNE – How Wyoming lawmakers decide to move forward with addressing the structural deficit to the state's K-12 funding system will likely influence Laramie County Community College’s long-term future, too.
That was one of Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer’s big takeaways from this year’s legislative session.
“While it’s not directly related, the elephant in the room continues to be what happens with K-12 funding,” Schaffer told the LCCC Board of Trustees Wednesday evening.
At the close of the session, which concluded earlier this month, approximately $430 million in cuts were made to the state’s operating budget.
But one-time money from the federal American Rescue Plan came in before lawmakers adjourned, temporarily filling a $300 million deficit to K-12 funding.
As a result, the Legislature ultimately took no action on a bill that proposed changes to the K-12 funding system, which is experiencing a major structural deficit. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the Wyoming’s budget crisis, a long-term downturn in the state’s once-booming coal markets, along with volatile oil and gas industries, have been the biggest drivers of those cuts.
Downturn in the state's mineral economy has been especially harsh on the K-12 system because Wyoming has historically relied on federal mineral royalties to maintain high levels of public education funding relative to other states in the region and the country.
Lawmakers will meet again this summer for a special session, where they could come up with a plan to address K-12 funding issues.
“The worry is that this pace is still going to lead us (toward) this cliff of a structural deficit for K-12 if we can’t figure out what to do there,” Schaffer said. “Why that matters for us is it continues to put greater pressure on all the other entities, especially the big three – health, University of Wyoming and the community colleges – if we can’t resolve that."
Late last year, LCCC – under a directive from Gov. Mark Gordon calling on all state agencies to cut 10% of their budgets – cut $3.9 million from its budget. This resulted in, among other things, the elimination of 28 jobs. Based on Gordon's additional recommendation for another round of cuts, the college prepared to reduce its budget by another $1.2 million for half of the biennium, which the Wyoming Legislature accepted.
The Legislature then appropriated $8 million to the Wyoming Community College Commission, which oversees all seven community colleges in the state, including LCCC. That money covered much of the hit LCCC took this year, but there’s a catch, Schaffer told the board.
“The footnote actually directed that those dollars should not be included in the commission’s biennial request. So what that means is that that $8 million is for one year,” he said, noting that cuts will still happen during the second half of the biennium. “There’s things we can do with those funds, and I think we can be strategic."
But, he said, "it’s also coming at a time when there’s substantial one-time funding – two years at most – coming from the American Rescue Plan.”
That same one-time funding stream led to the impasse on K-12 funding during the recent legislative session.
"We’ve really tried to stay out of the K-12 conversation," Schaffer said. "But we might have to become a little more vocal about it, because if we don’t figure that out, it’s going to impact community colleges long term.”