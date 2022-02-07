CHEYENNE – The GFWC Women's Civic League of Cheyenne is offering scholarships for nontraditional female students attending at least part-time (six or more credit hours) at Laramie County Community College.

The scholarship may be used to help defray basic education expenses, such as tuition, books, lab fees, etc.

If you're interested in applying, you can obtain an application by going to www.womenscivicleaguecheyenne.org or by calling Laura Gorman at 307-630-7513. The deadline is March 15..

