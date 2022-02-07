...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
This includes Vedauwoo, Buford and Horse Creek.
* WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Scholarships available for nontraditional women students at LCCC
CHEYENNE – The GFWC Women's Civic League of Cheyenne is offering scholarships for nontraditional female students attending at least part-time (six or more credit hours) at Laramie County Community College.
The scholarship may be used to help defray basic education expenses, such as tuition, books, lab fees, etc.
If you're interested in applying, you can obtain an application by going to www.womenscivicleaguecheyenne.org or by calling Laura Gorman at 307-630-7513. The deadline is March 15..