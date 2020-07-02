CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees is hammering out the details of a resolution that could result in changes to school board elections as soon as 2022.
Wednesday morning, members of the board met for a work session to refine the language of the resolution, which aims to create residence-area districts loosely based on Cheyenne’s three triads.
Right now, all seven members of the board are elected at-large, which means they have to campaign across the entire district. If adopted, the proposal would convert three of those seats into residence-area seats, whereby a candidate would only have to campaign within their residence-area boundary – boundaries that will be determined after the completion of the 2020 U.S. Census.
Community supporters of the original proposal, which was first introduced by Trustee Tim Bolin in 2018, have repeatedly argued that the residence-area proposal has the potential to diversify the board by making it easier for racial minorities and low-income residents – many of whom are concentrated in the city’s south side – to run a competitive campaign. At present, all of the board members are white, and none live on the south side of town.
This spring, the board declined to put the proposal out for public comment and an eventual final vote. But intense public backlash has dramatically changed the board’s public discussion on the issue over the past few months, and led them to hold the work session Wednesday.
As board members discussed the particulars of drawing residence-area boundaries, several sounded poised to reintroduce a revised version of the proposal at their upcoming July 13 board meeting and move it forward for a 45-day public comment period.
One of the questions that arose was whether to allow all voters in the district to elect a residence-area school board member, which is how LCSD2 runs its elections, or allow only voters who live within each residence area to vote for candidates running to represent their residence area.
“I want the people in the residence areas to select someone they feel will represent their children and every child,” said board Vice Chair Rose Ann Million Rinne, who at one point favored the at-large voting system. “That’s more likely to happen if we have residents vote (for someone) within their residence area. I have moved my dial because to have someone represent you that you don’t want is (not desirable).”
The other board members mostly agreed that limiting residence-area candidates to courting only voters in their respective residence areas is true to the intent behind the proposal – and that’s the language in the proposal now.
Another point of concern was Trustee Christy Klaassen’s suggestion the resolution’s phrasing that residence areas “may result in more diverse representation on the board” be changed to say “may result in greater representation from each triad.”
She said she recommended the change because “we can’t guarantee that in every election that we have someone who’s from a minority group. … The word ‘diverse’ could be read in many ways – and, I think, legally – to mean something more than just someone from the triad.”
Trustee Rich Wiederspahn disagreed with that proposed change.
“One of the things we’ve heard from the minority community is that they want a more diverse representation on the board in terms of racial and ethnic groups,” he said. “I think that was a high priority for them.”
In the end, the board agreed to add both qualifiers to the resolution.
The board plans to return with a finalized resolution at its regularly scheduled July 13 meeting. If it votes to put the proposal out for a 45-day public comment period, which the board discussed gathering through mailers and surveys, it will then have the chance to approve, deny or revise the proposal.
If the proposal is revised, it would go back out for another public comment period.