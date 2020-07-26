Cheyenne native named to dean’s list at Frostburg State University
Jadyn Emerson of Cheyenne has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University, Frostburg, Maryland, for outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2020 semester, with the distinction of a 4.0 GPA.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester GPA of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Gov. Gordon celebrates student artwork through Ag in the Classroom
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon recognized 12 students from across the state July 13 for their artwork. The celebration acknowledged their achievement in art and excellence in interpreting agriculture and natural resource concepts.
Each year Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom (WAIC) encourages second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students to submit a hand-drawn bookmark for the program. This year, WAIC received more than 1,900 entries from students across Wyoming.
Among the student artists recognized was Tanner Woods, who recently completed the fourth grade, in Marty Ellis’ class at Hobbs Elementary School. Jonah Bank sponsored Woods’ bookmark.
The students’ artwork is published and distributed around the state. If you would like copies of the bookmarks, or information about the program, contact WAIC at www.wyaitc.org or at 307-369-1749.
Cheyenne resident graduates from Western Washington University
Iva Mackenzie Reckling of Cheyenne graduated from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington, with a bachelor’s degree in recreation management and leadership and a minor in environmental science. She also earned the outstanding graduate award.
Haley George awarded degree from Miami University in Ohio
Haley George of Cheyenne was among more than 3,800 students from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, who received degrees during the virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17.
Wyoming natives named to Oregon State University honor roll for spring 2020
Four students from Wyoming made the scholastic honor roll for spring term 2020 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon.
A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
Wyoming students on the honor roll include:
- Joshua W. Bowen of Cheyenne
- Tyler A. Wall of Laramie
- Christian K. Peterson of Rock Springs
- Stephanie Ashley of Green River
Cheyenne native named to Valley City University dean’s list for spring 2020
David Jace Weese of Cheyenne made the dean’s honor roll at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota, for spring semester 2020.
The dean’s honor roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a GPA of at least 3.50.