Locals graduate from Western Governors University
The following Cheyenne residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University:
Brittney Keninger, bachelor of science, nursing
Elsje Breitkopf, bachelor of science, nursing
Rebecca Harbick, bachelor of science, business – healthcare management
Cynthia Trevino, bachelor of science, nursing
John Haskell, master of science, cybersecurity and information assurance
Cheyenne Central High FBLA does well at online conference
Adapt, Improvise & Overcome was the motto for Cheyenne Central Future Business Leaders of America this year. After the in-person State Leadership Conference was canceled in response to COVID-19, several dedicated Central FBLA members were determined to show off their business skills and chose to compete in Wyoming FBLA’s Virtual State Conference.
The conference started the same week as adaptive learning, and Central students rose to the challenge by managing their classes and competition schedule. Approximately 350 FBLA members from around the state participated in the virtual conference and competed in events such as Client Service, Job Interview and Website Design. Students placing in the “Top 4” in their event qualified to attend the Virtual National Leadership Experience.
In June, instead of traveling to Salt Lake City, Utah, 17 Central High School students competed in the National Leadership Experience, which was a virtual competition, again due to COVID-19. Around 7,500 students from across the nation competed, and two students from Central High School placed at the national level. Brooke Bowcutt placed 10th in Word Processing and Kathryne Carrier placed 10th in Sales Presentation.
National winners:
10th place: Word Processing – Brooke Bowcutt
10th place: Sales Presentation – Kathryne Carrier
Wyoming state winners:
1st place: Business Financial Plan – Tanner Johnson, Collin Bush, Ben Bush
1st place: Client Service – Dakota Lobmeyer
1st place: Computer Problem Solving – Grady Burghard
1st place: Digital Video Production – Jack Buseck, James East, Anthony Pignataro
1st place: Global Business – Ben Bush, Challen Waller
1st place: Graphic Design – Christian Martinez
1st place: Hospitality Management – Jack Espinoza, Gavin Peters, McKenna Guzman
1st place: Networking Concepts – Gavin Bugrhard
1st place: Organizational Leadership – Kathryne Carrier
1st place: Partnership with Business – Brooke Bowcutt, Ellie Fearneyhough
1st place: Public Speaking – Kayla Kirkbride
1st place: Sales Presentation – Kathryne Carrier
1st place: Social Media Campaign – Trevor Stephen, Isaac Brown, Brecken Miller
1st place: Who’s Who in FBLA – Brooke Bowcutt
2nd place: Business Calculations – Challen Waller
2nd place: Entrepreneurship – Challen Waller, Joey Kostelecky
2nd place: Intro to Business Procedures – Nora Fraley
2nd place: Local Chapter Annual Business Report – Ben Bush, Kathryne Carrier
2nd place: Publication Design – Brooke Bowcutt
2nd place: Sports & Entertainment Mgmt. – Tanner Johnson, Nathan Broomfield, Brecken Miller
3rd place: Agribusiness – Kayla Kirkbride
3rd place: Computer Problem Solving – Gavin Burghard
3rd place: Digital Video Production – Collin Bush, Juliann Healey
3rd place: Health Care Administration – Jayden Gashler
3rd place: Marketing – Kayla Kirkbride, Dakota Lobmeyer
3rd place: Word Processing – Brooke Bowcutt
4th place: Business Calculations – Ben Bush
4th place: Health Care Administration – McKenna Guzman
4th place: Intro to Business Presentation – Juliann Healey
4th place: Networking Concepts – Taylor Olsen
Local education committee awards scholarships
GFWC Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne Education Committee Chairs Brenda Laird and Diane Nyffler have announced the awarding of scholarships for the 2020-21 academic school year.
The scholarship recipients are: Hunter Lissman, Madison Green, Madison Mlinar, Juana Rodriquez, Kylie Matthews, Jakobi Mirich, Abigail Humble, Taylen Robertson, Nathan Zastoupil, Zane Hayden, Olivia Devine and Deborah Gulley.
Women’s Civic League thanks the Cheyenne community for supporting the annual Christmas House, which provides the scholarship funds for local students.
