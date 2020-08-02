Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.