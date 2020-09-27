Eastern Wyoming College Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members
Eastern Wyoming College announced that 14 students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Sept. 17.
Students inducted into the Alpha Omicron Lambda Chapter of PTK who are from Wyoming include:
Rayden Alonzo, Lingle
Lori Bair, Newcastle
Robert Cates, Torrington
Shaylee Clark, Cheyenne
Blaine Lyman, Cheyenne
Isabella Sanchez, Cheyenne
Brandy Swisher, Douglas
Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.
92 Wyoming youth earn Congressional Awards this year
The Wyoming Congressional Award Council announced that 92 outstanding Wyoming youth earned bronze, silver and gold Congressional Awards in 2020.
This year, 38 youth received gold medals, and 54 earned bronze and silver medals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all in-person ceremonies were canceled this year. The 2020 Gold Medal Ceremony will be held during a Sept. 26 livestream event.
Each medalist achieved a set of challenging goals in the areas of voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration.
Participants in the Wyoming Congressional Awards program logged more than 48,400 hours in public service, personal development and physical fitness.
Earning a bronze medal requires at least a seven-month commitment, while earning the gold medal involves two or more years and 400 hours of service. In order to earn a Bronze medal, participants completed 100 hours of volunteer service, 50 hours of personal development, 50 hours of physical fitness and executed a one-night exploration or expedition. To earn a Silver medal, participants completed another 100 hours of service, 100 hours of personal development and 100 hours of physical fitness, in addition to executing a two-night exploration or expedition.
The Gold Congressional Award is the most prestigious award for youth, and the only award given to students by the U.S. Congress. In order to earn the Gold Congressional Award, participants must complete at least 400 hours of volunteer service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness, and execute a four-night and five-day exploration or expedition. Gold medalists also receive a $1,000 higher education scholarship.
Award recipients from Laramie County are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted:
Bronze medal – Faith Danner, Kendrew Ellis, Crystal Hardin, Hailey Henscheid, Emma Heny, Clayton Keasling, Morgan Kirkbride, Kylie Schelhaas, Ava Taylor, Byson Taylor, Brookelynn White
Bronze and Silver medal – Michael Grant Bangerter, Raechel Miller, Fox Glenn Nelson, Ariauna Severin, Delanie White, Kambrie White
Silver medal – McKenzie Boltz, Madison Frauendients, Zoe Lundin, Olivia Smith, Silas Sommers, Seneva Sullivan
Gold medal – Sara Amick, Abigail Brady, Kaiden Brown, Raegen DeLancey, Erica Farris, Austyn Fowler, Janelle Grant, Eliot Hemenway, Tanner Johnson, Kayla Kirkbride (Meriden), Paige Lackey, Amelia Lohrenz, Keenan Manlove, Saga McAllister, Taylor Merriman-Fish, Keikilani Miller, Brooklyn Prince, Nathan Zastoupil
From staff reports