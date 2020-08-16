Local student earns honors for summer at Troy University
Jannah Foster of Cheyenne has been named to the Chancellor’s List at Troy University for the 2020 summer semester.
The Chancellor’s List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a GPA of 4.0.
Local woman earns honors for spring at University of Kansas
Emily Nicholson of Cheyenne was one of the 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas who earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester.