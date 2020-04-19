CHEYENNE – The last time Samantha Edwards stepped into the welding lab at South High School, it was to collect her things.
A helmet. Bandanas to wear under that helmet. A tool bag.
Last week was the first time she’d been back since the school shut down in March. Her almost-finished final project – a cattle harness – is still sitting in the corner of the lab, just as she left it.
“It’s not the way I wanted to go back,” said Edwards, a senior who’s taken four years of welding classes at South and plans to make a career out of it.
If canceled prom and talks of a virtual graduation ceremony haven’t upended senior year enough, seeing that empty lab, with all of its untouched welding torches
and fuel cylinders, was yet another reminder of the new normal.
Like most students, Edwards is completing the remainder of her coursework remotely, after Laramie County School District 1 joined districts across the country and closed schools to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It hurt when I realized I probably wasn’t going to see my classmates again,” said Edwards, who has been sharing a torch with some of her classmates interested in practicing outside of school. “I had a good bond with those people. We all shared the same interest in building things.”
The sudden transition to off-campus instruction blindsided teachers of all disciplines, many of whom have never taught outside of their classrooms. It’s created especially big hurdles for career and technical education (CTE) instructors, who rely on specialized equipment and immersive teaching methods to prepare students for in-demand skilled trade work, like welding.
Cheyenne’s CTE teachers and students are adapting the curriculum, but they’re finding it difficult to replicate the strong interpersonal relationships hands-on, in-person learning fosters.
“Talking on the computer isn’t the same as talking in person,” said Deryl Schwab, who teaches welding to Edwards and about 150 other students at South. “You’re helping them fulfill the requirements, but you don’t know what’s going on in their lives.”
His biggest logistical challenge has been rethinking how to deliver hands-on welding instruction from home. “I’m trying to dig into (my) bag of tricks to finish up the curriculum and still teach them something about welding.”
Only a small fraction of his students have access to welding equipment outside of the classroom, and on top of that, 30 don’t have adequate internet access.
So, Schwab is using a mix of paper packets and online instruction to focus on the pieces of the curriculum that can be taught from a distance, such as résumé writing, safety procedures and goal-setting.
Edwards said learning those soft skills in an isolated environment has equipped her with the confidence and independence “to work like I would if I had a real welding job.”
Career development is something a lot of the vocational programs, including culinary arts, business and welding, are leaning on to fill the void of hands-on instruction, said Jeff Stone, the CTE coordinator for Laramie County School District 1.
“It’s one of those things that maybe wasn’t always a top priority for teachers, but now it’s become the priority,” Stone said. Those soft skills will help students looking for jobs in trades like construction and health care work, which, despite the massive pandemic-related economic downturn, remain in high demand.
“A lot of what we service hasn’t slowed down,” said Stone, who’s talked to local construction crews still carrying on with business as usual. “Some of these careers are in such high demand that employers in Laramie County were looking to the high schools to fill that pipeline.”
Even the skilled trade industries that have frozen hiring, such as child care and hospitality services, are still eager to bring on new workers when the time comes.
“It feels like a pause. The second we can unpause, we’re turning the tap water on full blast,” said Lindsey Stutheit, the district’s workforce partner liaison. She helps connect students with internships and jobs.
While all district-approved student work halted when the schools closed, Stutheit said that doesn’t mean those connections are lost.
“From everyone I’ve talked to, it’s ‘As soon as the water turns back on, we need 10 new people,’ or ‘As soon as we reopen, we need five new installers,’” said Stutheit, who added that as of right now she’d be “surprised if (the shutdown) caused longterm CTE enrollment or hiring issues.”
Edwards, who is still planning on starting the two-year welding program at Laramie County Community College – which has also transitioned to remote learning – isn’t too worried about her job prospects, either.
“An exciting time for CTE”
If anything, the spotlight on the technological demands required to conquer a crisis like COVID-19 could be a longterm boost for Wyoming’s already robust CTE recruitment efforts.
Earlier this month, the state submitted its final application for federal Perkins V funding, which will appropriate $5,037,372 for Wyoming to invest in CTE programs over the next four years. The coronavirus relief package, known as the CARES Act,
has also allocated $51 million to Wyoming for education, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, but it’s unclear how much of that money will go to CTE programs.
“This is kind of an exciting time for CTE. If you think about the people who have been deemed essential workers, they’re all doing CTE work,” said Michelle Aldrich, Wyoming’s CTE director, who noted the urgent demand for nurses, truck drivers and health science specialists.
Aldrich, who suspects learning will never be the same, said the necessity of online learning right now could lead to more widespread use of virtual learning labs, which students in some rural states have used to participate in CTE courses.
“I think learning is going to move to a hybrid model, where even if we have access to all of our labs and classrooms, we’ll still be integrating that technology,” Aldrich said. “We’ve had that opportunity in the past, but there hasn’t been the motivation to do that. Now, teachers are seeing the benefit of it, and they’re becoming more comfortable.”
Teaching remote welding next year would be “tough”
But building the infrastructure to facilitate more sustainable remote CTE instruction will take time and money – both things Schwab, the welding teacher at South, didn’t have a few weeks ago when he had to restructure the class he’s been teaching the same way for two decades.
Since students had already completed three-fourths of the course when the schools closed, they’d already mastered most of the hands-on concepts and qualified for industry certifications.
Schwab is “hoping and praying” the closure doesn’t carry over into next year. While some sections can be done online, at some point, “kids have to use their hands, so it would be tough,” to teach a yearlong welding course remotely.
But he’s making it work – for now.
Last week, he taught his students all about the history of welding.
The fact that women didn’t join the manufacturing workforce in large numbers until World War II resonated with Edwards, who recalls feeling “scared and left out” as the only girl in the first welding course she took as a freshman.
But she quickly found her stride in the same welding lab at South she abruptly had to leave last month.
“They picked me up and showed me that I’m no different than them,” Edwards said about the friends she made in that room. “Learning about the other person while putting something together helps you connect.