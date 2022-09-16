CHEYENNE – In 11 out of 19 assessment categories across many grades, average scores declined last school year in Laramie County School District 1, a Wyoming Tribune Eagle data review has found.
Similar trends were observed statewide in the 2021-22 average scores of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment (WY-ALT), which were released Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Education. Advanced and proficient scores in English Language Arts and science fell; math scores rose.
Officials said they weren’t disappointed, saying there’s room for improvement. WDE Chief Policy Officer Wanda Maloney and Director of Standards and Assessment Laurie Hernandez said they had expected that disrupted learning due to the pandemic would have an impact, and compared to national averages, Wyoming experienced far less of a decline.
“Nationwide, results decreased on 2021 testing by 5-11% in ELA and 7-15% in math compared to Wyoming’s overall results, which had a decrease of 1.8% in ELA, 3.2% in math, and 1.9% in science,” they wrote in a memo to the State Board of Education. “Further analysis shows there were a few areas of decline prior to the pandemic.”
LCSD1 trends
English Language Arts scores for proficient and advanced levels in LCSD1 decreased in every grade tested except for fifth, ninth and 10th.The most significant decrease was close to 6.5 percentage points in third grade. WY-TOPP averages for all of the grades tested in science all declined.
Sophomores testing in science had the greatest fluctuation. There was a 14.12 percentage point decrease in students who received proficient or advanced scores in science, falling to 34%. This was the lowest percentage score in all grades and subjects.
Math saw the most improvement. Students in every grade except eighth and 10th saw an increase in the advanced and proficient scores, with the highest increases among fifth graders.
LCSD1 reported that 17 out of 37 schools improved in math. Six schools improved in math by 5% or more, and one improved by 10%-plus.
Eight schools improved in English Language Arts. Twelve decreased by 5% or more.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said she was excited to receive a baseline to work from.
Pandemic impact
“With the pandemic putting the assessment on hold, we haven’t had a good picture of where students are on WY-TOPP,” Crespo told the WTE. “We don’t only measure a student’s success by the state assessment, but it is a data point. So, we’re finally in a place where we can use that data to move forward to be defined in the strategic plan as a part of the student readiness.”
She noted the tests are only a snapshot in time. Crespo said she doesn’t believe it’s the only measure of a student’s ability to read, or succeed in their learning journey.
The district stated in a Wednesday news release that when tests are administered again in spring 2023, last year’s third graders will have moved on and will be taking the next grade assessment. Year-to-year comparisons should be looked at through this lens.
“Across the board, the pandemic has been hard on all of us. COVID-19 has affected teacher attendance, student attendance and the availability of substitute teachers,” LCSD1 officials said in the release. “We are working to recapture learning that was interrupted. We have also experienced social-emotional issues from both the adult and student perspective. We are working to address these issues using the federal relief funds.”
WDE Communications Director Linda Finnerty told the WTE that prior to the pandemic, schools across the state made gains in overall academic and school performance. She noted graduation rates continued to improve. The state saw increases in 20% of schools, while 50% maintained their performance ratings.
Solutions
While LCSD1 officials said they recognized that there are no excuses for poor performance, they appreciate parents for sending their students to school ready to learn.
Crespo told the WTE they are implementing initiatives to address low scores, such as continuing a 24/7 online tutoring service, expanding a summer school program and working on math intervention procurement.
“The district will be conducting a standards review so we can realign our practices,” officials said. “We will be implementing a new K-8 math program and adding STEM in many of our elementary schools.”
They said they plan to hold themselves accountable and release a dashboard, and will work with stakeholders such as the Parent Advisory Committee, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne.
WDE will also be involved in helping districts navigate improving scores. Finnerty said the state agency provides support through resources and professional development to address a myriad of needs.
“We will be working with the Wyoming Department of Education to establish a teacher apprenticeship program,” LCSD1 leadership noted. “We will update our school improvement process and continue with our literacy review committee at the elementary and secondary levels. We are also in the process of updating our special education programming.”
Accountability
WY-TOPP and WY-ALT scores showed that only 49% of traditional schools in the state are meeting or exceeding expectations. That’s down from 57% in 2018-19.
Eleven LCSD1 schools weren’t meeting expectations, 11 were partially meeting them, seven were meeting them and four were exceeding expectations. Triumph High School is the only alternative school in Cheyenne and is meeting expectations. Two other schools are under review.
Finnerty said that schools that identify as partially meeting or not meeting expectations will have to complete a school improvement plan, and schools with three or more years of not meeting performance levels may be at risk of a lowered accreditation status.
“State and federal accountability works in tandem to provide information about the overall performance of schools,” Deputy State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chad Auer said. “At the state level, we assist in providing resources for all schools – with continued focus on helping every school succeed.”