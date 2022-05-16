U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., made remarks about "two sexes" during her commencement speech at a University of Wyoming commencement ceremony Saturday. She later apologized. Screen shot from YouTube
CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., responded with an apology statement Monday after she was booed by students during her commencement speech Saturday at the University of Wyoming.
As she spoke about political discourse across the nation regarding rights guaranteed in the Constitution, she followed up with the remark, “Even fundamental scientific truths, such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.”
Students and attendees interrupted the UW alumni’s speech with loud boos, and Lummis paused and smiled amid the reaction. She tried to explain her comment, and then she received a second audible jeer from the audience.
“I’m not making a comment on the fact that there are those who transition between sexes,” she said before expressing her thoughts on government responses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I personally question how, under our Constitution, we could forbid in-person worship services during the pandemic, while labeling liquor stores essential, and keeping them open.”
She finished her speech, and later addressed the reaction in a written statement emailed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday. She said her intention with the reference to the "two sexes" was to highlight the times residents live in, where the “metric of biological sex is under debate with potential implications for the shared Wyoming value of equality.”
“I share the fundamental belief that women and men are equal, but also acknowledge that there are biological differences and circumstances in which these differences need to be recognized,” she stated. “That being said, it was never my intention to make anyone feel unwelcomed or disrespected, and for that I apologize.”
She concluded by saying she appreciated hearing from members of the UW community on the issue, and she looks forward to continuing the dialogue.
UW President Ed Seidel released his own statement on Sunday, welcoming diversity. He said the series of events showcased what makes the university special: its students, staff, faculty and their ability to openly embrace and debate complex issues.
“One of our speakers made remarks regarding biological sex that many on campus take issue with,” he said. “While we respect the right of all to express their views, from students to elected officials, we unequivocally state that UW is an institution that supports and celebrates its diverse communities that collectively make us the wonderful place that we are.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.