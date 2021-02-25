CHEYENNE – A clearer definition of what constitutes an unexcused absence could soon come to Wyoming, where the parent of a truant student can face criminal prosecution.
“The current laws we have on the books are really muddled right now,” Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said as she presented Senate File 68 to the Senate Education Committee Wednesday morning.
The bill, which unanimously passed through the committee, would repeal an existing statute that says school boards “may” define “unexcused absence” and “habitual truancy,” and establish attendance rules. Further, it only explicitly cites participation in the annual Wyoming State Fair as an excused absence. Parents of children who have too many unexcused absences could face a fine, a misdemeanor charge or time in jail.
“When we have any statute or rule that isn’t properly promulgated, and doesn’t have the full force and effect of law, but subjects an individual to a possible misdemeanor charge, it raises huge due process concerns,” Ellis said. “I think we’ve created this system where we’ve got parents who find it more convenient to lie about the circumstances of their children’s absences, rather than proactively asking if work can be made up.”
To address that, the bill, which would go into effect Aug. 1, if signed into law, would require – not suggest – school boards create an attendance policy. It also would update the definition of an excused absence to mean “an illness, injury or the health care needs of the student, or a death or serious illness in the student’s family.”
“At this point in time, we need to assure parents that if we are going to subject them to misdemeanor charges, we need to do so in a fairly consistent manner,” said Ellis, who told the committee how she’s experienced firsthand the gaps created by the existing law.
After her mother-in-law died last fall, Ellis kept her children home from school for five days, and she thought those would be counted as excused absences under the district’s policy.
“But then we got a letter, and it said, ‘We want to warn you that your child’s been absent five days,’” said Ellis, who added that she learned that in her school district, if a student misses five or more unexcused days, the school district will report their parent to the district attorney’s office. “I had questions about what’s excused and what’s not. I was told not to worry about it. If my daughter misses more class, the district attorney doesn’t have the money to prosecute these cases.”
Instead of lying about why their child missed school or relying on the whim of the district or a local attorney to avoid truancy charges, Ellis said her bill “would open that dialogue for parents who want to follow the rules and make arrangements in advance so their kids don’t fall behind.”
Ellis, who is also chair of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, supported a more comprehensive absenteeism and truancy bill last year, after learning of the high truancy rates on the Wind River Reservation, but it died.
Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, asked if Ellis had consulted the tribal community while drafting her bill this year. Ellis said that because the bill has such broad implications for all of Wyoming’s school districts, she had not, but her bill would provide extra protections for Native students, in particular, because traditional funeral services are typically multi-day events.
Ken Decaria, a former state senator and director of government relations for the Wyoming School Boards Association, said his organization supports the first part of the bill, which would better allow for due process.
“Our concern is more in the second sentence in the new language. It might be a little bit open to abuses,” Decaria said. “Districts (already) do work with students on a case-by-case basis when they’re having attendance problems.”
He suggested striking the part of the bill that excuses absences related to “a death or serious illness in the student’s family,” because it “could open up a lot of instances where we might not know, and verifying those types of absences would be more problematic.”
Ellis said she has no problem with district’s requiring documentation to support an excused absence claim, but referred back to the story she told about her mother-in-law’s passing. “How do we provide some protection for a family like mine that’s going through those kind of challenges?”
Right before the bill passed, Ellis said she’d work on writing an amendment that would give school districts the authority to require documentation that verifies a reason for an excused absence.
“I hope you can come up with something that can work. This is addressing a very real problem,” said Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper and chair of the Senate Education Committee. “These situations are going to arise in families with good students and bad students, and we’ve got to have a solution that works.”
Now that it has advanced, SF 68 will be heard by the full Senate during the legislative session, which will resume Monday.