CHEYENNE – State senators moved forward three bills addressing transgender student-athletes in women’s sports, educational transparency and critical race theory Wednesday, despite pushback.
The bills have received considerable criticism during Senate Education Committee public testimony throughout the session, but are supported by newly appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder. While he has said state intervention is necessary, stakeholders argue all three are examples of government overreach.
Senate File 51 was the first bill considered by committee members Wednesday morning. A vote wasn’t taken Monday due to extensive public testimony, which took up the entire two-hour time slot for the meeting. University of Wyoming student-athletes and other advocates made the case the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” was discriminatory against transgender women and girls hoping to compete, but the sponsor said it was simply meant to level the playing field.
“It’s just a fight to keep everything equal, as it should be, and still give everybody their own lane,” bill sponsor Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, said.
The legislation prohibits biological males from participating in sports designated for females in public schools, and creates penalties for violation. In order to make the decision as to whether an individual can play, “a statement of a student’s biological sex on the student’s official birth certificate is considered to have correctly stated the student’s biological sex at birth, if the statement was filed at or near the time of the student’s birth.”
For students who might want to participate on an athletic team, Schuler suggested coed recreational sports or “transgender athletes can still compete as males, if they wish.”
Testimony carried over into the next meeting to fight against this sentiment, but only ACLU Wyoming advocate Sabrina King was allowed to finish her prepared speech in opposition to the bill. She told senators it would put federal Title IX funding at risk, lead to possible litigation, as well as cause harm to transgender students hoping to participate in their community.
Nonetheless, it was sent to the Senate floor with a 3-2 vote.
“I come down in favor of the bill,” Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said before he voted. “I think it’s necessary. And I think, ultimately, the courts will have a degree of common sense on the biological realities, and it will be upheld by the courts.”
Following the vote, representatives from ACLU Wyoming and The Trevor Project released statements condemning the approval of the Senate Education Committee.
“Transgender and nonbinary youth living in Wyoming need to be supported, not excluded,” Sam Ames, director for Advocacy and Government Affairs at The Trevor Project, said. “These young people already face higher rates of bullying and suicide risk, compared to their peers, and bills such as this one will only cause them further harm. We urge lawmakers to stop sending the message to LGBTQ youth that they do not belong and focus on the real problems facing Wyoming today.”
Civics Transparency Act
But SF 51 was not the only divisive piece of legislation committee members approved Wednesday. Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, brought forward the Civics Transparency Act, which has been publicly supported by both former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and her replacement.
Driskill said the bill is an effort to address constituent concerns regarding transparency in education, as well as promote learning the principles of the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions, the fight for women’s suffrage, and that it is wrong to be unfair to anyone or treat anyone differently due to their race or ethnicity.
The largest portion of the bill is dedicated to requirements for school districts on publishing their materials. If the bill becomes law, teachers would be responsible for sharing a list of all educational materials and activities each year, organized, at minimum, by school, grade and subject area. This includes guest lectures, websites and any content parents might want to see beforehand.
Although education advocates said they were not against communicating openly with parents, they said the burden of publishing every piece of material was not feasible. Wyoming Education Association President Grady Hutcherson said he was against the micromanagement, but also explained if there were issues with lessons, reading materials or curriculum, there was a system already in place to hold teachers responsible.
“I have to be licensed and certified, and am, to teach in the state of Wyoming,” he testified. “I am evaluated annually, per statute, per district policy. If there were concerns about what I was doing in a classroom with my students, there’s a procedure in place to address that. It’s called teacher evaluation. So, think about the unintended consequence of this bill – it’s hugely demoralizing and insulting.”
But a parent from Laramie County School District 1 said the process didn’t always work out the way it was intended. Heather Smith shared in public testimony she was continually shut out by district administrators and trustees when trying to ask questions, and eventually pulled two of her daughters out of school because of curriculum concerns.
“The school board ignores us most of the time,” she said. “And it’s just been such a struggle and a fight.”
After hearing more than an hour of public testimony, Republican senators on the Education Committee – including Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne – expressed their support for the transparency angle of the bill, and it passed 4-1. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, was the only “no” vote.
Limits on critical race theory
The final bill up for consideration Wednesday – this time on the Senate floor – was Senate File 103, which would impose limitations on teaching critical race theory. It changed significantly after an amendment in the Senate Education Committee last week following pushback from stakeholders about overreach. The committee removed the words “critical race theory,” and instead stated “instructions shall not include American institutions and ideals that promote divisions or hatred on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or origin.”
But during Wednesday’s third reading of the bill, co-sponsor Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, received the votes to delete the committee’s amendment and add his own adjustments. The legislation had similar language to a critical race theory ban bill in the House, with more clear-cut provisions for teachers.
“The bill spells out what we’re not going to do when we’re teaching history,” he told fellow senators.
It stated “materials should be consistent with principles of individual freedom, such as no person is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously, solely by virtue of his race or sex; no person, by virtue of his race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past; and no person should be made to feel discomfort or guilt on account of their race.”
The amendment was supported 20-9. And while there were divisions among senators on the new wording of the bill, it was passed 25-4 and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
“We’re going backward, not forward, if we allow critical race theory in our schools,” Biteman said. “Martin Luther King, everything he fought for, is out the window if we allow that kind of poison in our schools.”