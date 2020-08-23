CASPER – Casper College officials have released the names of the summer and fall 2019 semester graduates and the spring 2020 semester graduates.
The following graduates are from Cheyenne:
• Nichole Madison Ayers, AS, Medical Lab Technician
• Denne Erin Boykins, AS, Health Science/Pre-Nursing, and AS, General Studies
• Nicholas James Brown, AAS, Technical Studies
• Jodi Lee Flath, CER, Phlebotomy
• Sheena A. Joelson-Hanneman, AS, Animal Science
• Kellsey Brianna Kimmel, AS, Medical Lab Technician
• Scott L. Logan, AS, Paramedic Technology, and AS, Health Science/Paramedic Technology
• Tanaya Marie Rohrer, AS, Occupational Therapy Assistant