CHEYENNE – Several Cheyenne natives who are enrolled at Chadron State College have made the president’s list or the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

Students on the president’s list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. These students from Cheyenne made the list:

• Kelsey Crock

• Logan Kasten

• Mia MacDonald

• Rebecca Monahan

Students on the dean’s list have at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. These students from Cheyenne made the list:

• Colton Bell

• Mercedes Clark

• Treyven Gallegos

• Alexandria Williamson

