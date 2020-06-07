CHEYENNE – Several Cheyenne natives who are enrolled at Chadron State College have made the president’s list or the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.
Students on the president’s list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. These students from Cheyenne made the list:
• Kelsey Crock
• Logan Kasten
• Mia MacDonald
• Rebecca Monahan
Students on the dean’s list have at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. These students from Cheyenne made the list:
• Colton Bell
• Mercedes Clark
• Treyven Gallegos
• Alexandria Williamson