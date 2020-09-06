CHEYENNE – Johnson Junior High history teacher Shannon Hall was recently named the 2020 Wyoming History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
In 1995, Hall received her bachelor’s degree from Black Hills State University and completed her master’s degree from Excelsior University in 2008. She was recognized as a James Madison Scholar in 2001, and in 2011, Hall received her National Board Certification.
“Hall grows a culture of inquiry within her classroom, focusing on strong pedagogical lessons while simultaneously mentoring and developing the whole child,” the Gilder Lehrman Institute said. “Her focus on bringing history to life, and engraining necessary critical reading skills has made her a foundational cornerstone of Johnson Junior High School and Laramie County School District 1.”
The Institute recognizes one exceptional K–12 American history teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. territories. The award highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers.
Hall will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and Johnson Junior High will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials. She will have the chance to win the National History Teacher of the Year award this fall.
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994. Its mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.