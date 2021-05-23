Shelby Thurin: Pine Bluffs’ example of perseverance

PINE BLUFFS – Shelby Thurin faced more challenges as a young girl than some people face in an entire lifetime.
But Shelby, who is graduating from Pine Bluffs Junior/Senior High School this afternoon, has never let those obstacles stop her from achieving her goals.
That perseverance is one of the reasons why she was named one of two Wyoming Tribune Eagle Outstanding Graduates of Laramie County for 2021.
Shelby and her two older siblings lived in Cheyenne as young children, but suffered the consequences of parental drug addiction. Often left alone to fend for themselves, the Thurin children were removed from their biological mother’s home when Shelby was 7 years old, and placed in foster care at Carla and Matt Thurin’s home in Pine Bluffs.
What was meant to be a weekend stay turned into a long-term placement, and the Thurins eventually adopted Shelby, along with her brother and sister.
“One of the biggest challenges was getting to know my new family,” Shelby said. “When I was younger, I had trouble trusting that they wouldn’t leave.”
But after years of helping her with homework, hosting family dinners and working together on the family farm, Shelby realized her new family was there to stay.
Her adoptive mother, Carla Thurin, said it’s been “amazing” to watch Shelby grow over the last decade.
“When she first came to our house, she was really an introvert. She was very shy. Academically, she was struggling. She would hide food because she was always scared she wouldn’t have anything for the next day,” Carla Thurin said.
“Over the years, she has just blossomed into a beautiful, self-confident and competitive young woman. She just keeps going.”
Although years of neglect put Shelby behind on her studies, she caught up – and is graduating with excellent grades. She credits self-determination and supportive family and teachers with her academic success.
“I started learning what studying was, and I knew I’d have to study if I wanted to get out of school,” Shelby said. “I realized when I was in about sixth or seventh grade I wanted to be a teacher who could help kids in need.”
One of the classes Shelby – who is planning to major in elementary education in college – has enjoyed the most is early childhood education.
“I’m a mentor to a pre-kindergarten age student. I love getting to know them a little better,” she said. “Ever since then, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher.”
Carla Thurin said teaching is the perfect fit for her daughter, who is a favorite among her many young grandchildren. “All the little kids want to spend every second with her. At any kind of family event, she’s always got a kid on her hip and one or two on her leg,” Carla Thurin said. “She works hard to do her best. She doesn’t take no for an answer and always figures it out.”
Shelby’s sister-in-law and cross-country coach, Ashley Thurin, said she has no doubt Shelby will make it through college and be an asset to the school system.
“She has a great work ethic,” Ashley Thurin said of the little girl she’s watched grow into an outstanding young woman. “She always digs in and never has to be told to help out. She just does it.”