CHEYENNE – Sheridan High students took home the first-place medal from Monday’s state finals for “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution,” with Cheyenne’s South and East High finishing second and third, respectively.
The state champions will have the opportunity to compete in the national finals at the end of April, which will be virtual due to health and safety precautions. Previously, more than 1,000 kids from high schools throughout the nation would congregate in Washington, D.C., to take part in mock congressional hearings.
This is the northern Wyoming high school’s seventh state title in the past eight years, meeting the high expectations of the team’s coaches.
“I think the program sells itself,” Sheridan High mentor Michael Thomas said. “And, really, there’s a lot of buy-in by the students, who really want to learn the material and the things that are necessary to have a program that’s really successful. And I think that this group of kids this year have really done that.”
The nationally acclaimed civic education program was established in 1987 under the Commission on the Bicentennial of the United States Constitution. And although the Center for Civic Education administers the educational opportunity, it is the responsibility of the Wyoming State Legislature and Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources to finance the local programs. Permanent funding is now provided through the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, as well as through citizen donations.
The foundation currently has an endowment worth $1.7 million available for mentors and their competitors. President and Chair Mary Ellbogen Garland attended the state finals, and said it was exciting to see the students’ efforts come to fruition.
“The whole premise is based on the benefactor for the foundation, John P. Ellbogen, and what he valued,” she said. “And so, education was the key component. He was actually a history major, and had great value around the U.S. Constitution and our way of government.”
Every year, the state competitions feature teams from across Wyoming that present their extensive knowledge on the Constitution and other influential historical documents. Judges with backgrounds in policy, criminal justice, politics and education determined the students’ ability to apply their knowledge to American principles and institutions.
“It’s really important that we become citizens who understand our heritage,” State Coordinator Matt Strannigan said. “I think we need to understand where we’ve been to know where we’re going.”
Many students who packed into hearing rooms in the state Capitol said this desire to comprehend American history was why they participated. They also loved the ability to connect with their peers, learn from their teachers, advance leadership skills and showcase their passion for civic education.
“I like the different opportunities you have to get different viewpoints,” South High junior Marcellus Young said. “I understand America better now.”
They also said strengthening their talents as communicators was a draw, which their coaches and mentors agreed. South High mentor Erin Freedman is a government teacher, and she wanted to develop engaged students, with public speaking, analytical, critical thinking and teamwork skills.
She believes “We The People” brings out the best of these capabilities.
“I got to see kids have civil discourse and have engaged discussions, and disagree on things in a respectful manner,” she said. “Those are the types of citizens I wanted to see. And, organically, they rise to the occasion because they have 28 other members relying on them.”
Not only were the coaches and program coordinators impressed with the students’ competency, but so were the judges appraising their presentations. Students must meet the criteria of high understanding, constitutional application, reasoning, supporting evidence, responsiveness and participation.
Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox said she’s been delighted for eight years to see the commitment and dedication of students across the state.
“It’s just so heartening to see these bright young people who are spending a lot of time to study the Constitution and understand civics, and actually talk about the Constitution with an informed background,” she said.