Sheridan High students sit before a panel made up of local teacher Chase Anfinson, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox and retired Cheyenne attorney Mary Guthrie in January 2022. They were responsible for answering questions on the Constitution and won the state championship, which allows them to compete in the national finals of “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution.” Sheridan’s team won for the second consecutive year on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The team from Sheridan High School was announced Tuesday as state champions of “We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution,” a civic competition dedicated to teaching high school students the fundamental values and principles of American constitutional democracy.
This is the second year in a row Sheridan will send its team to nationals in Washington, D.C., and the eighth time in the past nine years the school’s team has won the state title.
“Every year, we have really high expectations at Sheridan High School to try and win the competition,” said Mike Thomas, advisor and teacher. “But every group is different, and every group of students brings strengths and weaknesses to the team. I never know what to expect year to year, but the community is very supportive of us, our administration is very supportive of us. That support really makes a difference for us.”
Sheridan’s team will not go alone to the nation’s capital, though.
Wyoming’s “We The People” program received a wild card that allows two teams from the state to attend the national event this year. Cheyenne’s South High School team won second place, and will join Sheridan High in competing with more than 1,000 students from across the country in mock congressional hearings.
South High coaches Erin Lindt and Reagan Kaufman said the team was the best they had ever coached, and the students were on board with committing to learning the material. They advised the largest team in the program, and competed against 14 schools originally.
“What I loved about this year’s team was their enthusiasm,” Kaufman said. “With some of the Supreme Court changes this summer, they took much more seriously the content this year. Because, typically, the Supreme Court has been sort of this abstract thing that they can’t relate to their lives.”
The questions asked to students are carefully directed by the Center for Civic Education, and go into intense detail on American government. From being asked to identify the foundations of the political system to analyzing Sir Francis Bacon’s belief that “judges ought to remember that their office is … to interpret law and not to make or give law,” they’re put to the test.
Four other schools competed in the state finals Tuesday morning. Casper Kelly Walsh High School took third place, Central High School finished fourth, Laramie High School was recognized for fifth place and Green River High School finished sixth.
Positive impact
State Coordinator Matt Strannigan said his favorite part of the competition is watching students sit in the formal hearing environment, and come out successful after being questioned by Wyoming Supreme Court justices, professors and historians. He said there is no better learning opportunity.
He also said civic education can bring the country together in a time when it has never been more polarized. Strannigan said he believes there is a profound impact in understanding the Constitution and other founding documents.
“We’ve gotten into silos, and we’ve withdrawn into parties,” he said. “We’ve heard kids talk about how it’s more important to be informed voters, and this program is a nonpartisan program. It’s about kids attaining knowledge, and as a result of that, learning civic skills, and then finally learning civic dispositions.”
Students taking part in “We the People” said it has taught them more than just the workings of American institutions, or the deliberative nature of the U.S. Congress. The experience has emphasized the importance of teamwork, public speaking and civil discourse.
“I’ve learned that teamwork goes a long way,” said Dane Steel, a Sheridan High junior. “We get split into individual groups and individual units, but, in the end, all of our points come together.”
South High students Jack Artery and Gannon James said the program applies to their lives as citizens, especially as newer generations disregard civic history.
Artery is a junior, and said there is a lot to learn from the past, and reflecting on it can impact the decisions made in the future. He also believes that he learned there isn’t a right or wrong opinion in politics, and everyone needs to understand they all have different views.
“My favorite part would be the public speaking aspect, and then being able to express myself through words,” said James. “I just love being able to speak out and really say what’s on my mind, and fight for what I believe in using words and not violence.”
