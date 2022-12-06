We the People competition

Sheridan High students sit before a panel made up of local teacher Chase Anfinson, Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox and retired Cheyenne attorney Mary Guthrie in January 2022. They were responsible for answering questions on the Constitution and won the state championship, which allows them to compete in the national finals of “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution.” Sheridan’s team won for the second consecutive year on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Jasmine Hall/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The team from Sheridan High School was announced Tuesday as state champions of “We The People: The Citizen and the Constitution,” a civic competition dedicated to teaching high school students the fundamental values and principles of American constitutional democracy.

This is the second year in a row Sheridan will send its team to nationals in Washington, D.C., and the eighth time in the past nine years the school’s team has won the state title.


