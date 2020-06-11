CHEYENNE – Take a drive through downtown or near any of the four local high schools, and you’ll see banners with every local graduate’s face printed on them, hanging from lightposts.
The signs for seniors, which were produced and installed through a collaboration between the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, Western Vista Credit Union and Black Hills Energy, are not a typical sight during graduation season. But then again, senior year for the Class of 2020 has been anything but typical.
When COVID-19 became a top concern of health officials last March, school districts across the country – including Wyoming’s largest, Laramie County School District 1 – shut their buildings for the remainder of the year and transitioned to remote learning to slow the spread of the virus.
That meant all the end-of-year senior activities, like prom and awards banquets, were canceled, too.
“I was pretty bummed that we went to our last day, and we didn’t even know it was our last day,” said Jakobi Mirich (no relation to East High Principal Sam Mirich), who will graduate from South High this week. “We didn’t even get to say a proper goodbye.”
Lorrell Walter, senior vice president of marketing for Western Vista Credit Union, empathized with those feelings. Her daughter isn’t yet in high school, so the cancellation of senior year fun didn’t directly affect her family, but that didn’t matter to her.
“I’ve been out of high school for a long time, and even I can remember how special those days were. It’s kind of a last chance to hang out with all of your friends and celebrate the end of high school,” Walter said while she was in the process of hanging the banners earlier this week.
“I just wanted to find some way to honor those kids,” said Lorrell, who got the idea for the banners after hearing about other communities undertaking similar initiatives. Lorrell took the idea to her boss, who immediately green-lit the project. They quickly found out, however, that the DDA had a similar plan – which involved selling a limited number of banners for a low cost to parents who wanted them – already in the works.
“We didn’t have the capacity to put every senior’s banner up downtown,” said Amber Ash, executive director of the DDA, noting there aren’t enough light posts downtown to accommodate a banner for each of the 700-plus graduates in the district.
“By combining forces with Western Vista Credit Union, now we can provide a banner for every senior we have in LCSD1 so that cost is not an issue for parents,” Ash said, noting that Western Vista’s largesse and fundraising efforts have now made the banners free of charge to families.
The last step was finding additional space around town to hang all of the banners. That’s where Black Hills Energy came in. The Cheyenne branch of the company agreed to let the additional signs hang from their light posts near each high school, and also donated the manpower and equipment it took to hang them this week.
“It’s tough. We’ve got a lot of construction projects going on in town and things that keep us busy here in Cheyenne, but our management immediately thought this was something we should and need to do,” said Laurie Farkas, community affairs program manager for Black Hills Energy. “Without the light poles, there wouldn’t be much of a banner hanging, so we really felt like it was our obligation to help with this heartfelt project.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Farkas said crews were nearly done installing the signs, and they should all be up by the time the district’s first graduation ceremony starts Friday morning at Frontier Park.
For Mirich, the South High student who, like all of her classmates, didn’t get a typical senior year, news that an in-person graduation ceremony was still happening was a welcome surprise. Having her very own sign displayed in Cheyenne is just gravy.
“It was super awesome to know that people were supporting us and acknowledging all of our hard work,” she said. “It made a lot of us feel really special.”
There’s no telling if the signs will become an annual tradition to honor seniors, but this year’s signs will remain up until August.
In the meantime, Western Vista Credit Union is still accepting donations. More information can be found on the Facebook page Signs for Seniors – Cheyenne.