CHEYENNE – Western Vista Credit Union, Black Hills Energy, RE/MAX Capitol Properties and the Downtown Development Authority are proud to announce their partnership in sponsoring “Signs for Seniors” again this year.
Signs for Seniors is a community-wide initiative to honor this year’s graduating class, according to a news release.
“Signs for Seniors was a huge success last year,” said Lorrell Walter, senior vice president of marketing and member experience at Western Vista Credit Union. “The project was launched last year when we realized that the Class of 2020 was not going to be able to participate in senior year traditions. We recognize that this year’s graduates have also experienced a number of challenges and want to be sure and recognize their accomplishments.”
Each graduate will have their name and photo on a light pole banner in Cheyenne. Banners will be placed in the parking lots of each of the high schools, throughout the downtown corridor and on a few city streets.
Last year, many seniors took photos in cap and gown, sports uniforms and letter jackets with their sign. The Signs for Seniors team is encouraging students to take photos again this year.
There are a couple of ways to be involved in the project:
Take a picture: When the signs are hung, seniors can find the location of their banner and have someone take a picture of them standing beside it. Share photos on social media using #signsforseniorscheyenne.
Social media: Follow the Facebook page, Signs for Seniors – Cheyenne to stay updated on the status of the signs.
This page will serve as a gathering place for seniors and their families and friends to share and view all the images.