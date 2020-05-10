CHEYENNE – Six graduates from Cheyenne were recognized during the 179th Black Hills State University Commencement Ceremony, which was held virtually Friday, May 8.

Rep. Dusty Johnson delivered the commencement address.

The names and degrees of the graduates from Cheyenne are:

Christopher Duden, MS, secondary education

Abbie Frederick, BS, exercise science

Melissa Golden, BS, business administration management

Clay Johnson, BS, exercise science

Ryan Mehalick, BS, business administration marketing

Danielle Noble, BSED, special education

The virtual ceremony includes aspects of a normal commencement ceremony, including a commencement processional, the national anthem and the Charge to the Graduates. John W. Bastian, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents, provided greetings, and Steve Meeker, vice president for university advancement at BHSU, welcomed graduates to the BHSU Alumni Association.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus