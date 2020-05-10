CHEYENNE – Six graduates from Cheyenne were recognized during the 179th Black Hills State University Commencement Ceremony, which was held virtually Friday, May 8.
Rep. Dusty Johnson delivered the commencement address.
The names and degrees of the graduates from Cheyenne are:
Christopher Duden, MS, secondary education
Abbie Frederick, BS, exercise science
Melissa Golden, BS, business administration management
Clay Johnson, BS, exercise science
Ryan Mehalick, BS, business administration marketing
Danielle Noble, BSED, special education
The virtual ceremony includes aspects of a normal commencement ceremony, including a commencement processional, the national anthem and the Charge to the Graduates. John W. Bastian, president of the South Dakota Board of Regents, provided greetings, and Steve Meeker, vice president for university advancement at BHSU, welcomed graduates to the BHSU Alumni Association.