CHEYENNE – A social media post of a threatening nature was brought to the attention of East High School administration Tuesday. 

The information was shared with the Cheyenne Police Department school resource officer. CPD, in cooperation with officers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a sweep of East High’s building and the adjacent parking lot.

After a thorough investigation, the threat appeared to be unsubstantiated. Investigating officers determined it was generic in nature and not tied specifically to Cheyenne's East High.

Out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement will be present at the school for the rest of this week, according to a news release from Laramie County School District 1.

Social media threats or concerning statements should be reported to the school resource officer or submitted through the Safe-2-Tell Hotline: (844) 996-7233, (844) WYO-SAFE.

Remember, spreading misinformation and rumors only makes it more challenging to assess viable threats. The Cheyenne Police Department encourages people to avoid unnecessary alarms and to not participate in spreading unverified rumors.

