...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Now until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Social media post of threatening nature brought to East High's attention
CHEYENNE – A social media post of a threatening nature was brought to the attention of East High School administration Tuesday.
The information was shared with the Cheyenne Police Department school resource officer. CPD, in cooperation with officers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a sweep of East High’s building and the adjacent parking lot.
After a thorough investigation, the threat appeared to be unsubstantiated. Investigating officers determined it was generic in nature and not tied specifically to Cheyenne's East High.
Out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement will be present at the school for the rest of this week, according to a news release from Laramie County School District 1.
Social media threats or concerning statements should be reported to the school resource officer or submitted through the Safe-2-Tell Hotline: (844) 996-7233, (844) WYO-SAFE.
Remember, spreading misinformation and rumors only makes it more challenging to assess viable threats. The Cheyenne Police Department encourages people to avoid unnecessary alarms and to not participate in spreading unverified rumors.