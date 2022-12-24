CHEYENNE – Students on the South, Central and East High School speech and debate teams took home awards the past two weekends in a row.
South High
The South High School speech and debate team competed at the Casper College T-Bird Classic tournament on Dec. 9-10.
Bison Forensics head coach Tyler Will said the students enjoyed the event, and it's unique because the students get to compete and experience a college visit at the same time. He said team members got to tour the campus and get information from Casper College admissions representatives.
He put the spotlight on Taylor Kirk, who won second place in the Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate. Dakota Clark and Gannon James were awarded third place for the Public Forum Debate.
Central High
Central High School's speech and debate team competed at the Collins Clash the same weekend South went to Casper. This was the first tournament this year that the team had an overall award, and took home first place in the sweepstakes.
Samiaa Widi and Madisen Laird won first place as superior speakers in the Congressional Debate.
In Duo, Lily Leman and Austin Winstead took home first place. Leman also won first place for Oratory, and Winstead came in third place for Humor.
Addi Bean was awarded first place for Poetry.
Gwen Hargett got second place in National Extemp, as well as Lincoln-Douglas Debate.
Reuben McGuire finished third in Informative.
Ariellen Ivester received first place for POI.
Audra Finnegan and Teagin Latham were recognized for third place in the Public Forum Debate.
The team competed in East High's annual Holiday Classic speech and debate tournament from Dec. 16-17. It was one of the largest tournaments on their schedule, and they won first place in the 4A Sweepstakes.
Meredith Paul was awarded first place for Asynchronous Novice Poetry, and Isabelle Conwell received second place. Conwell was in second place for Asynchronous Novice Drama.
Addisyn Bean won first place in Asynchronous Novice Poetry. Saimaa Widi took home second place in Asynchronous Varsity Poetry.
There were also novice and varsity non-asynchronous events.
Bean won first place in Novice Poetry. Widi took second place in Varsity Poetry.
Zoya Khan took home second place in Novice Extemp, and first in the Novice Lincoln-Douglas Debate. Hargett received second place in Varsity Extemp.
Paxton Kercher finished in third place in Novice Oratory. Leman came in second for Varsity Oratory.
Adelynn Marcy won first place in the Novice Congressional Debate, and German Garcia received second place.
Aurora Dunning took home first place for Varsity Drama, and Leman came in second. Dunning also won second place for Humor.
Leman and Winstead won second place in Varsity Duo.
East High
The Cheyenne East speech and debate team competed at the “Heart of the Rockies” Tournament hosted by Cheyenne Central High on Dec. 2-3. East students competed in both live and "asynchronous" divisions, and their coach, Marcus Viney, said they dominated the competition with the most placings of all teams in attendance.
Ben Woolsey was awarded first place in Humor, Davin Ro received second, and Alyvia Hardy came in third place.
Dani Schulz won first in Oratory, and Martin Mata brought home second place. Schulz also was second in Asynchronous Oratory, and Oakley Simons was in third place.
In Poetry, Schulz finished in first place, Ro came in second and Rachel West was third. Artery won first place competing in Asynchronous Poetry, Schulz came in second and Maddy Vandenberg took third place.
Ro was recognized for first place in Info. Rosie Zubrod received second place, and Ella Goodman was in third place.
Jacob Schwartz and Emma Golden received Supers in the Congress Debate.
West took home first place in Drama. Ro was second place, and Schulz third.
In Duo, Clara and Ellie Kerschner came in second place. Christina Welch and Chloe Fitzgerald were third place.
Ro won first place in POI, and Schulz was second.
Rosie Zubrod took home second place in the Lincoln-Douglas Debate.
Schulz received the first place award in Asynchronous Humor. Hardy took home second.