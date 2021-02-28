CHEYENNE – South High School attended the State DECA Conference Monday.

DECA is a marketing organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

The following students placed:

• First place: Emerald Jones and Madalynn Lonowski – Community Awareness Project

• First place: Dusty Lick and Erin Mayhew – Sales Project

• First place: Dusty Lick – Professional Selling

• First place: Alexandra Robért – Professional Selling Hospitality Services

• First place: Alexandra Robért – Hotel and Lodging Management

• First place: Pierce Kiolbasa – Principles of Business Management

• First place: Pierce Kiolbasa and Rodney Stapleton – Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making

• First place: Alaina Soto – Apparel & Accessories Marketing

• First place: Jacob Wriborg – Automotive Services Marketing

• Second place: Dusty Lick Retail Merchandising Series

• Second place: Baizelle Cozad and Alexandra Robért – Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making

• Second place: Jesus Aguilera and Jacob Wriborg – Financial Services Team Decision Making

• Third place: Baizelle Cozad – Human Resource Management

• Third place: Jeremiah O’Bryan- Marketing Communications Series

• Third place: Angelica Parades Espinoza and Alaina Soto – Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making

• Fourth place: Marcellus Young – Principles of Marketing

• Fourth place: Angelica Parades Espinoza – Restaurant & Food Service Management

