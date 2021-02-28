CHEYENNE – South High School attended the State DECA Conference Monday.
DECA is a marketing organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
The following students placed:
• First place: Emerald Jones and Madalynn Lonowski – Community Awareness Project
• First place: Dusty Lick and Erin Mayhew – Sales Project
• First place: Dusty Lick – Professional Selling
• First place: Alexandra Robért – Professional Selling Hospitality Services
• First place: Alexandra Robért – Hotel and Lodging Management
• First place: Pierce Kiolbasa – Principles of Business Management
• First place: Pierce Kiolbasa and Rodney Stapleton – Business Law and Ethics Team Decision Making
• First place: Alaina Soto – Apparel & Accessories Marketing
• First place: Jacob Wriborg – Automotive Services Marketing
• Second place: Dusty Lick Retail Merchandising Series
• Second place: Baizelle Cozad and Alexandra Robért – Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making
• Second place: Jesus Aguilera and Jacob Wriborg – Financial Services Team Decision Making
• Third place: Baizelle Cozad – Human Resource Management
• Third place: Jeremiah O’Bryan- Marketing Communications Series
• Third place: Angelica Parades Espinoza and Alaina Soto – Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making
• Fourth place: Marcellus Young – Principles of Marketing
• Fourth place: Angelica Parades Espinoza – Restaurant & Food Service Management