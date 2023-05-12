English teacher Paul Weatherford is introduced by Principal Phil Thompson during a ceremony to present Weatherford with the Laramie County School District 1 Teacher of the Year award at Cheyenne South High School on Friday.
English teacher Paul Weatherford is introduced by Principal Phil Thompson during a ceremony to present Weatherford with the Laramie County School District 1 Teacher of the Year award at Cheyenne South High School on Friday.
CHEYENNE – A passionate English teacher at South High School was cheered on by the Bison herd Friday morning as he accepted the Laramie County School District 1 Teacher of the Year award.
Paul Weatherford is a Wyoming native who has been teaching at South High for seven years. He came over from McCormick Junior High School, and said he found a place where he could bring his enthusiasm, dedication and love for storytelling through music to the classroom.
He was described as a great teacher by South High Principal Phil Thompson because of his relationship with the students. Thompson said Weatherford finds special ways to get students engaged with the teaching material, and has built up his community at the high school.
“Paul’s quirky,” joked Thompson, following a rap dedicated to the newly awarded teacher. “He plays the guitar. He does raps for his kids. He just connects with his kids in a very unique way.”
Thompson said if he were to give advice to new teachers, it's that they have to love what they do. He said it’s a hard job, because there are lesson plans, discipline and record-keeping that goes beyond the time in front of the students teaching. Thompson said it’ll beat them up if they don’t have the passion, and that is what he believes Weatherford has.
“He has a passion for kids,” Thompson said. “And any teacher that walks into this building or any building has to make sure they care about kids. They have to take all the stuff that goes with being a teacher, because they’re having a pretty big impact.”
Weatherford told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the relationships with the students are his favorite part of being an educator. He said it is an amazing experience, especially because he used to teach freshmen, and now he teaches seniors. He said he is seeing students for a second time when they get to his higher-level English classes, and it’s special to witness how they grow.
“Seeing the student in their full humanity – as a person, and not just as a student – I think is one of the biggest things I’ve learned here,” he said. “If you want to get to the English part of their brain, you’ve got to also know who they are. You’ve got to know where they’re coming from, what makes them tick.”
As well as loving the students, he said he appreciates the staff because they know how to have fun and support one another.
In his acceptance speech among family, students and faculty, he said it was a sweet spot – not just as a moment of celebration, but as a commitment to live up to title of LCSD1 Teacher of the Year. He said he was proud of the work he’s done and knows how he can develop into an even better educator.
Weatherford said he is surrounded by teachers of the year every day, and he is motivated by their creativity and the care they show to their students.
“I’m inspired every day by the people that I work with here, the staff of South,” he said. “I think this is a win for us, too.”
Weatherford is the second South High teacher in a row to win LCSD1 Teacher of the Year, and they’ve received three out of the last five awards. He said he was honored to receive the recognition.
Principal Thompson said he was proud of the excellent staff at South, and it was important to recognize them for it. He has been an educator for 40 years, and he said teachers are one of the most determined groups of people.
“You look at this cafeteria. You look at the diversity of kids they have to work with. They have to find ways to challenge that top-level student, and at the same time, engage that lower-level student. I really think teaching is one of the hardest jobs,” he said. “Anytime we can recognize them in a positive light, I think it’s very beneficial to the entire educator profession.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.