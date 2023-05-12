CHEYENNE – A passionate English teacher at South High School was cheered on by the Bison herd Friday morning as he accepted the Laramie County School District 1 Teacher of the Year award.

Paul Weatherford is a Wyoming native who has been teaching at South High for seven years. He came over from McCormick Junior High School, and said he found a place where he could bring his enthusiasm, dedication and love for storytelling through music to the classroom.

