CHEYENNE – South High School experienced a fire Friday afternoon, allegedly set by students in a restroom, according to a Laramie County School District 1 news release. 

The fire was confirmed at approximately 12:05 p.m., and students and staff evacuated immediately following fire drill protocols. School officials requested assistance from Cheyenne Fire and Rescue, which arrived on scene at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Once the fire department cleared the building, students and staff were allowed back in at 12:55 p.m. to continue with classes and activities. Throughout this time, students and staff remained safe, according to the release.

School administration conducted a thorough investigation and determined a group of students allegedly intentionally set the fire in the restroom. Action will be taken to help prevent future situations, and no students or faculty were injured.

