...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
South High experiences fire allegedly set by students
CHEYENNE – South High School experienced a fire Friday afternoon, allegedly set by students in a restroom, according to a Laramie County School District 1 news release.
The fire was confirmed at approximately 12:05 p.m., and students and staff evacuated immediately following fire drill protocols. School officials requested assistance from Cheyenne Fire and Rescue, which arrived on scene at approximately 12:15 p.m.
Once the fire department cleared the building, students and staff were allowed back in at 12:55 p.m. to continue with classes and activities. Throughout this time, students and staff remained safe, according to the release.
School administration conducted a thorough investigation and determined a group of students allegedly intentionally set the fire in the restroom. Action will be taken to help prevent future situations, and no students or faculty were injured.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s education reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.