CHEYENNE – Austin May might still be in the process of figuring out who he is as a person, but Tuesday night, he got some encouragement: Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne chose May, a junior at Cheyenne’s South High, as the winner of the Youth of the Year award.
“I will represent the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne to the best of my ability,” May said at the award ceremony, hosted by Spradley Barr Toyota in Cheyenne.
The Youth of the Year award “is the highest honor a club member can receive, and the winner will serve as a role model, leader and advocate for the community,” according to the club.
About 20 people attended the ceremony to hear May and East High sophomore Taylor Neubauer, who was named runner-up, give short speeches about why they should win this year’s title. Both candidates underwent a lengthy application process to get to that point, which included writing essays, sitting for an interview with a panel of judges, and, finally, delivering Tuesday evening’s speech.
“I’ve always believed that honesty is important,” May said as he opened his address. “And I can honestly say that I don’t know who I am. I’m only 17 years old – I haven’t had enough life experiences yet. But here’s what I do know: I’m calm, dependable and easygoing. … I know how to face challenges.”
The award bestowed Tuesday was the culmination of years of personal growth and community service for May. He first joined the club about six years ago, soon after being diagnosed with a learning disability that made learning to read exceptionally difficult.
He credits the Boys and Girls Club, which is a national after-school enrichment nonprofit with chapters all over the country, with helping him get more comfortable in his own skin and develop into the motivated award winner he is today.
“It helped fill in the gaps of our school system,” May, who has developed an interest in finance because of his involvement with the club, told the audience. “The current system doesn’t teach much about real life. Schools teach how to pass tests.”
May, who is considering a career as an accountant, said the club, which offers a variety of hands-on learning and career-building opportunities, showed him practical applications for his interests in numbers.
May’s mother, Laura Malone, said she’s seen her son blossom since joining the club, where he spent almost every afternoon after school over the last several years. When the club opened back up after pandemic-related shutdown, there was a wait list of kids who wanted to join. So, May gave up his spot to allow someone else the chance to experience the benefits he did.
“He used to be quietest, most shy person,” she said after May accepted the award. “He’s grown into a young man who will talk to everyone around him. He loves politics. He’s very opinionated.”
Rolinda Sample, chief professional officer of the local organization, has known May since he joined the club.
“It has been fun to see him as the elementary student, junior high student, and now that high school student who has grown and matured,” said Sample, who added that this was not the first time May applied for the award. That’s not uncommon, given the extensive application requirements. “Each year, you see someone like Austin who has put in the work and continue to mature in the full presentation of their application because it is quite detailed.”
Mays will receive a $1,500 scholarship and will go on to compete at a state level this spring. If he wins that competition, he’ll go on to compete for a regional, and possibly a national Youth of the Year title with the Boys and Girls Club.
Runner-up Taylor Neubauer, who has found a passion for the culinary arts through the club, will receive a $500 scholarship.