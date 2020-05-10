CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1’s South High School FBLA team recently participated in a virtual State Leadership Conference.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students presented their projects to judges through Zoom. FBLA offered more than 60 competition events. Students who placed in the top four spots were given the chance to compete in nationals over the summer, which will also be done virtually.
This year’s state winners include:
• Advertising: Ally Morris, third place
• Business Ethics: Team of Kelsey Draper and Baizelle Cozad, third place
• Business Plan: Ryan Loetscher, first place
• Community Service Project: Team of Allie Robert, Ellie Brewer and Kiah Sparks, third place
• Digital Video Production: Team of Tristin Rennick, Rianna Ricafranca and Ashley Baker, third place
• Economics: Ally Morris, fourth place
• Emerging Business Issues: Team of Ellie Brewer and Colton Quick, first place; Jeremiah O’Bryan: fourth place
• Health Care Administration: Annabeth Pierce, first place
• Intro to Business Procedure: Austin Pierce, fourth place
• Intro to FBLA: Ellie Brewer, first place; Rianna Ricafranca, second place
• Job Interview: Ally Morris, third place
• Local Chapter Annual Business Report: Team of Kiah Sparks and Jeremiah O’Bryan, third place
• Networking Concepts: Ryan Loetscher, second place
• Sales Presentation: Allie Robert, second place
• Spreadsheet Applications: Ryan Loetscher, second place
• Website Design: Bryan Marrill, fourth place
• Other competitors were Mickayla Ridgeway and Clayton Tanner.