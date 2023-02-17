CHEYENNE – South High recently placed second in the state We the People competition and will be representing Wyoming alongside Sheridan High School at the national competition in Washington, D.C., this April.

We the People is a nonpartisan curriculum and competition for civic studies. Student teams are assigned to a unit of study with topics such as the American revolution or the philosophies behind our government and economic systems. These teams then prepare a set of opening statements for questions they may be asked about their unit.

