CHEYENNE – St. Mary’s Catholic School announced Thursday that it has earned accreditation through Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers.
Cognia, which emerged from the AdvancED accrediting body and measured progress assessment service, nationally recognizes schools that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meets the needs of learners and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school is accredited, and that St. Mary’s Catholic School is recognized across the nation as a school that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.
“Earning accreditation from Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides St. Mary’s Catholic School a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school,” Principal Jenni Bridges said in a news release. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”
To earn Cognia accreditation, a school must implement a continuous process of improvement, and submit to internal and external review. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.
Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement, Northwest Accreditation Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement. Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org.