CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation recently awarded $141,768 in technology grants to four of Wyoming’s six Catholic schools that applied for the 2020 grants for hardware and software upgrades.
St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cheyenne received $21,768.
Funding for this program comes from three permanently restricted endowments established by donors to advance Catholic education in Wyoming. Each year, WCMF awards up to 5% of these invested funds to Catholic schools through a competitive grants process.
The full list of Wyoming Catholic schools receiving funds through the 2020 grant cycle include:
• St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish School, Casper – $30,000
• St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, Torrington – $30,000
• St. Mary’s School, Cheyenne – $21,768
• Holy Name School, Sheridan – $30,000
• St. Margaret’s School, Riverton – $30,000
Funding will assist with the purchase and activation of new wireless routers, installation of a new security firewall, and the purchase of notebooks/tablets for students and classroom smartboards. School administrators, teachers and WCMF have united in an effort to advance the use of technology in the classroom and to provide students with advanced skills.