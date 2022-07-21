Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – At the heart of a recent discussion about the University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies program and issues like academic freedom and legislative meddling was a question of how the Legislature should be involved in decision making at UW.
There was an effort to defund the school’s Gender and Women’s Studies program during the last state legislative session. It ultimately failed.
Last week, lawmakers made it clear to UW trustees the debate over what’s being taught at Wyoming’s only public four-year university is far from dead. This was the focus of a news article in yesterday’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle newspaper, on page A3, and also online at WyomingNews.com.
Also at last Wednesday’s meeting between state lawmakers and the UW’s trustees, issues touching on academic freedom came up. The gathering was part of a three-day board retreat in Pinedale.
Some trustees and politicians agreed that questions of policy are fair game because of how much the Legislature funds the university, but that questions about specific elements of curriculum should be left to professional educators.
During the last budget session, the Legislature allocated more than $394 million to the university for the 2022-24 biennium. This is in addition to a one-time contribution of $50 million for renovation of a section of War Memorial Stadium, the College of Law and other capital construction projects, said UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin.
“We should be part of solving those problems. That should be an expectation that the Legislature has of us,” said Trustee Laura Schmid-Pizzato. “We’re all in this together in trying to solve the state’s problems.”
While many states have one publicly funded university that serves as a land grant institution and another that serves as a liberal arts institution, these aspects are combined into one at the university, Trustee Kermit Brown explained.
This causes the university to have to work to strike a balance between honoring local values and offering a well-rounded education for students. With so many students leaving the state after graduation, the university needs to prepare them for viewpoints they may find elsewhere, Brown said.
“Though there are some things going on at the university I don’t agree with, there are a lot of things going on in the world I don’t agree with,” Brown said. “When students leave, they need to understand the arguments that are being (made).”
He explained that integrating a tolerance for a range of viewpoints, even those that don’t represent traditional Wyoming values, would be essential for UW to create graduates who have the tools to survive elsewhere in the world.
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said an important part of future discussions should be defining what a liberal arts education means and deciding whether or not it’s related to teaching a liberal ideology.
Trustee Dave True suggested that the Legislature and trustees are partners who should work together without micromanaging one another.
“I encourage (the group to) look at results rather than at the individual building blocks,” he said. “Are we as a partnership providing the results that we think are necessary for our state?”
Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, had a similar view. He noted that legislators and the board should be better about communicating with one another before making drastic decisions like cutting funding.
UW President Ed Seidel said he welcomes questions from the Legislature because discussing differing ideas is how innovation happens.
“I feel internally a natural tension (between the university and legislature), and I think it’s healthy,” Brown said. “I don’t think it’s ever going to go away.”
Abby Vander Graaff covers the the University of Wyoming for the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.