CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education will meet via the Zoom online platform beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 26.
The board will take action to extend the emergency rules allowing school districts to request an exception to state accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year. The board will also take action on emergency rules allowing schools to submit alternative schedule proposals for the 2020-21 school year.
Additionally, the board will take action on the teacher evaluation systems that have been recommended for approval by the Wyoming Department of Education and the establishment of an updated protocol for email communications with the board.
The SBE will also convene as the State Board of Vocational Education in order to receive a quarterly update on career and technical education activities from the Wyoming Department of Education. In addition, a presentation by LoveTrades will occur during this meeting.
Register in advance for the meeting online at https://tinyurl.com/wsbe10-26-20. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the session.