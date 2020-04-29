CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education approved Chapter 3 Emergency Rules of Practice and Procedure around the state’s accountability requirements at its meeting last Thursday, April 23.
Wyoming Statute 21-2-204(d)(vi) gives the board the authority to grant an exception to accountability requirements for a school – for one school year – when the school demonstrates that it was unable to administer the statewide assessment (WY-TOPP) for good cause, like the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency rules offer a streamlined way for districts to request this exception for all of the schools in each district. Emergency rules expire 120 days after the effective date.
The board also discussed options for continued work to create performance standards for computer science. Members agreed there was a need to formalize definitions of key terms prior to creating computer science performance standards for grades K-12.
The Stakeholder Engagement Task Force, which will meet April 30, will work to solidify definitions of key terms. Those definitions will be presented to the board at its May meeting. Once finalized, these definitions would then be applied during the process to update standards in other subject areas.
The Computer Science Standards Review Committee will use the definitions to establish performance standards that will accompany the computer science content standards approved by the board in November 2019. The Wyoming Department of Education presented a timeline estimating the board could approve the performance standards by mid-fall. School districts have until the 2022-23 school year to align curriculum to the standards.
The next board meeting is scheduled for May 22, and will be held virtually.