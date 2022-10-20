Superintendent Schroeder

Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder speaks during a discussion about Senate File 103 as part of a Senate Education Committee hearing Feb. 18, 2022. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education will no longer appropriate public funds for a press conference in Cheyenne requested by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.

A flyer for the event labeled “Stop the Sexualization of Our Children” was recently distributed to the public and informed interested parties by email stating that the press conference would be hosted Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Emerson Building on Capitol Avenue. The invitation said the event was “to bring awareness to the growing issue of the sexualization of our children,” and the ways it's occurring in schools.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus