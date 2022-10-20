...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WIND GUSTS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427,
428, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph this
afternoon. Gusts greater than 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WIND GUSTS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427,
428, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph this
afternoon. Gusts greater than 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder speaks during a discussion about Senate File 103 as part of a Senate Education Committee hearing Feb. 18, 2022. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education will no longer appropriate public funds for a press conference in Cheyenne requested by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
A flyer for the event labeled “Stop the Sexualization of Our Children” was recently distributed to the public and informed interested parties by email stating that the press conference would be hosted Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Emerson Building on Capitol Avenue. The invitation said the event was “to bring awareness to the growing issue of the sexualization of our children,” and the ways it's occurring in schools.
Other details on the document said that parents would be sharing their own stories, state and national leadership would speak, and legislators would attend. A meeting was also scheduled after lunch for parents, legislators and special guests.
The Department of Education informed the Wyoming Tribune Eagle it is not the organizer or sponsor of the event, despite the state superintendent being in support.
WDE Communications Director Linda Finnerty sent a statement Wednesday from Schroeder regarding the press conference and parents' rights. It said the state superintendent strongly believed that parents are the sole authority when it comes to teaching their children about sex and gender identity, and he is concerned there are teachers “circumventing parental authority and imposing their personal views of sex and gender ideology on children without parent consent or notification.”
“The superintendent intends to give a voice to the vast majority of Wyoming parents who believe that school libraries are not the place for sexually graphic material,” according to the statement.
Since the flyer was distributed, the details of the event and its association with the Wyoming Department of Education has changed.
Finnerty said Tuesday morning it was not sponsored by the state agency, but there were funds being appropriated for the press conference. Schroeder planned to use state dollars for food, lodging and travel for three individuals from the organization No Left Turn, including the announced special guest, Executive Director Elana Fishbein.
Officials from No Left Turn didn't respond for comment immediately, but the website said it is a national grassroots movement that believes "K-12 education should be free from indoctrination and politicization." It uses examples of The New York Times' 1619 Project, critical race theory and comprehensive sexuality education as tools to overturn society by "sowing divisiveness and hate."
Schroeder cited Wyoming Statute, specifically Article 7, Section 14, as the spending authority for funding the group's visit to Wyoming. That law states, “The general supervision of the public schools shall be entrusted to the state superintendent of public instruction, whose powers and duties shall be prescribed under law.”
The further scope of those duties was outlined in W.S. 21-2-201 and W.S. 21-2-202, which includes “consult with and advise the state board, local school boards, local school administrators, teachers and interested citizens, and seek in every way to develop public support for a complete and uniform system of education for the citizens of this state.”
However, Finnerty told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone on Wednesday morning that the funds would no longer come from the state for guest speaker travel. The event will also no longer be hosted in the Emerson Building, but she was not aware of where the new location would be or whether the event would still begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“Although the superintendent believes it is well within his duties as state superintendent, he has decided to separate the press conference from the Wyoming Department of Education. No state funds will be used in connection with this event, and the final venue for the press conference is yet to be determined,” according to a follow-up statement Finnerty emailed to the WTE. “The superintendent wants the focus of the discussion to be on the issue of parental authority and standing up against the inappropriate sexualization of Wyoming’s children."
Schroeder didn’t respond to direct inquiries regarding the event and the updated details.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.