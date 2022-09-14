Gov. Mark Gordon talks to a group about the RIDE program, which is designed to gain feedback from educators and parents regarding the state’s education system, on June 16 at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs.
CHEYENNE – The State Loan and Investment Board approved three charter school applications Wednesday afternoon, despite pushback from public school advocates.
Cheyenne Classical Academy in Cheyenne, Prairie View Community School in Chugwater and Wyoming Classical Academy in Mills are authorized for a period of five years pursuant to state statute, and may now engage in negotiations with the Office of State Lands and Investments and the Department of Education for a final charter contract.
If negotiations are unsuccessful, the office will bring the matter back to the board at the point negotiations fail.
Members of the board made the decision at the second special meeting held to hear presentations from the applicants, as well as public comment from stakeholders. They made their decision after hearing testimony from both supporters and opponents of the charter schools.
“I just want to compliment the people for putting together a very complete and compelling discussion,” Gov. Mark Gordon, chairman of the State Loan and Investment Board, said following the three separate votes. Other board members are Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, State Treasurer Curt Meier, State Auditor Kristi Racines and Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.
Gordon also directed the office to solicit comments in the future from the school districts that will be impacted by the charters granted Wednesday. He said he wanted an opportunity to hear what their experiences are, because sometimes “the devil we don’t know is really scary.”
The schools are located in Laramie County School District 1, Platte County School District 1 and Natrona County School District 1. Cheyenne already has one public charter school, PODER Academy.
