CHEYENNE – The State Loan and Investment Board approved three charter school applications Wednesday afternoon, despite pushback from public school advocates.

Cheyenne Classical Academy in Cheyenne, Prairie View Community School in Chugwater and Wyoming Classical Academy in Mills are authorized for a period of five years pursuant to state statute, and may now engage in negotiations with the Office of State Lands and Investments and the Department of Education for a final charter contract.

