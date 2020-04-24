CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 is, like most districts, just trying to adapt to learning during a pandemic.
“This has not been an easy situation for any of us,” Superintendent Boyd Brown said Thursday evening during the annual State of the District address. “We are learning as we go.”
Brown, who typically delivers the speech to a live audience, gave this year’s update on Cheyenne’s schools via a live video stream. In March, he joined superintendents across Wyoming and the rest of the country in closing the schools to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed seven people in the state, including one in Laramie County.
In early April, the district unrolled its remote learning plan. Since not every student has reliable internet access, teachers are using a mix of paper packets, online instruction and teleconferencing to reach students.
Hours before Brown’s address, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced a plan to next week steadily start allowing individual counties to reopen some businesses, such as gyms and barbershops, which were previously closed under the current public closures order. At the same news conference, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced schools would soon be able to apply for permission to use buildings in limited ways with the permission of local county health officers.
Those announcements, however, don’t mean that LCSD1 is likely to completely reopen its buildings before the end of the school year.
“If I had to guess, we will finish the year by remote learning,” said Brown, who doubled down on his previous statements that he will be in conversation with state and local health officials before making any decision to reopen the schools.
“Laramie County continues to see community spread of COVID-19, which would lead me to believe that having students back in our building will not happen quickly,” said Brown, who would “consider it a bonus if students were allowed back in our buildings this school year.”
Brown acknowledged the toll the sudden transition to remote learning has taken on teachers and staff – but also parents.
“I can only imagine how difficult it is for parents, especially if you’re trying to continue working,” Brown said. “We are going to continue remote learning and teaching until we feel like it’s safe.”
Test scores
Although the state obtained a waiver that will allow students to skip the statewide accountability assessment known as WY-TOPP, Brown did address the scores from the 2018-19 school year, which were below the state average.
For instance, 61% of eighth graders statewide scored in the proficient or advanced levels, whereas 56% of the local district’s students did.
Brown said that because seventh and eighth graders had some of the lowest scores, the district is adding to those grades 40 additional instructional days in core subject areas like math and English language arts.
“We’re hoping we won’t see as much of a drop-off moving forward,” Brown said. “We are the largest district in the state, so as we push our scores up, we’ll push up the state average.”
Facilities
One thing the school closures have allowed for is additional time to complete building projects.
Brown said LCSD1 will install two new safety vestibules at Johnson Junior High and East High this summer, in addition to upgrading the safety technology at several other schools.
Brown added that the pandemic hasn’t significantly impacted the construction of the new Carey Junior High.
“We’d been worried about the pandemic slowing us down,” said Brown, who’s confident the new building will open this fall. “But we think we’re on schedule.”
The students of Dildine Elementary will attend school in the old Carey building next year while Dildine is remodeled.
The Wyoming Legislature did approve funds for a new building for grades 5-6, but Brown said the particulars of when and where it will be built are still unclear.
All of those district-level projects must be approved by the Wyoming School Facilities Commission. In an effort to clear up misunderstandings about who decides which school facilities are financed, Brown noted that the district is “not allowed to spend money unless they approve the projects for us.”
In the meantime, Brown asked everyone to “extend us a little grace, and extend yourself a little grace” as Cheyenne navigates learning during a shutdown.