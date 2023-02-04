CHEYENNE — These days, teachers are hard to come by.
The teacher shortage isn’t unique to Wyoming, but it is an issue that several school districts, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Education are working to rectify. The teacher labor market crisis was building before 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic “obviously catalyzed it in some deep ways,” Scott Thomas, executive director of the UW Trustees Education Initiative, said in an interview with the WTE this week.
Working with a base of 7,400 full-time equivalent teachers, Wyoming has a turnover rate of about 11%, according to data from the university. Some teachers move to other schools in the state, some retire, and some leave the profession entirely. Recent data show that, through teacher transfer and new hiring, Wyoming school districts replace about 500 of those teachers, which leaves a gap of about 300 teachers annually.
“We know that students thrive when they have highly trained, involved teachers,” Wyoming’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said this week. “Our teachers are really the heart of our education program. We have to support our teachers and make sure they have all the tools for success.”
High teacher turnover consumes financial resources, through costs of recruiting and training, that could be better deployed elsewhere, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Filling a vacancy in 2017 cost $21,000, on average, and even before the pandemic, the estimated total annual cost of turnover was $7.3 billion per year across the United States.
UW Master Educator Competency Program
Last week, UW’s board of trustees heard a detailed and “realistic” view of the teacher labor market crisis confronting the state and nation. Thomas described plans for “revolutionizing teacher preparation and bringing professional development to educators in ways that respect their time and needs.”
Thomas told trustees that, in partnership with 2Revolutions, a national education design lab, the College of Education has launched its UW Master Educator Competency Program in the hope of transforming educator preparation and professional development — and thus, impacting teacher retention.
Thomas said that while the teacher shortage is a nationwide issue, challenges related to professional development, recruitment and retention in Wyoming are unique.
“Every state has its own flavor of this problem, but we have a very distinct version. That is in part due to, not just because we are a rural state, but we are such a big rural state. The distances between our towns are unlike any other state in the country, and every district is kind of an island in and of itself,” he said.
Seven school districts are participating in the UW Master Educator Competency pilot program this spring: Teton County School District 1, Park County School District 6, Sheridan County School District 3, Albany County School District 1, Laramie County School District 1, Laramie County School District 2 and Converse County School District 1.
“It is our obligation to help prepare the next generation of teachers and to retain our brightest and best teachers,” said John Goldhart, superintendent for ACSD1. If we are not involved with that, we are not going to have a future in this business.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said that teacher professional learning is one of the most important components when it comes to attracting and retaining educators.
“When teachers know, or feel, valued and connected as perpetually lifelong learners, I absolutely think” it makes a difference, she said.
Thomas said that the idea behind the program is pretty simple: to build systematic support systems into professional development that are responsive to educators’ identified needs.
“So often, we come at professional development with what we think teachers need and want, but we don’t actually go in and ask the question, ‘What is it that you do need?’” Thomas said.
There are several components to the plan to develop and retain “master educators” in Wyoming, from the Wyoming Teacher-Mentor Corps, UW’s High Altitude Pathway program to increase the college-career readiness of incoming freshmen and the UW Arc of a Master Teacher model. By providing “relevant, accessible, affordable, systematic support for teachers” from the induction period all the way to when they are a veteran master teacher, retention will improve, Thomas said.
“We are trying to re-professionalize education by centering the educator in the middle of the work that we are doing,” he said.
Goldhart said he has faith the program will improve teacher retention across the state.
“Educators really want quality, professional learning. But, unfortunately, a lot of the professional learning is like, one-and-done, or the flavor of the month,” he said. “But if a high school English teacher could have professional learning that really aligns with their role, and how adolescents learn, that would make more sense.”
Degenfelder said that the WDE, as an agency, is looking at the teacher shortage in two different ways: retention and recruitment. Experts know that school districts in remote areas have more trouble hiring and retaining teachers, and districts serving higher proportions of children in poverty tend to have additional challenges hiring and retaining teachers.
“Our communities are different, and the challenges to retaining or recruiting teachers are going to be different,” she said.
The WDE has launched its own teacher retention and recruitment task force, which will look at policy-based solutions for individual obstacles, she said. The WDE is also working with the University of Wyoming as it addresses the same issues.
“This is an issue that is all across the country, and Wyoming is no different,” Degenfelder said. “We are taking it very seriously, working with all policymakers and the local districts to come to a solution.”