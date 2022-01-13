CHEYENNE – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced her resignation Thursday from the Wyoming Department of Education to take a similar position in Virginia.
Her resignation is effective this Sunday, according to WDE spokesperson Linda Finnerty.
The Cheyenne Republican has served the residents of Wyoming for seven years in her elected role as state superintendent, but said she was humbled and honored to take the position after being selected by Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
“Governor-elect Youngkin made educational transformation the centerpiece of his campaign," she said in a prepared statement. "There is no more serious time to be in K-12 education governance than now, and Virginia is on the cutting edge of this battle for the future of our public schools."
Gov. Mark Gordon issued a statement following her announcement thanking her for her service, as well as setting stage for the next step in the process. He will inform the Republican Party Central Committee, which will have 15 days to submit three candidates to the governor for consideration.
He will then have five days to appoint a new Superintendent from the names submitted.
"I have enjoyed working alongside Superintendent Balow for the past seven years in my roles as Treasurer and Governor, making her the second-longest currently serving statewide elected officer," he said. "We will miss her experience and expertise. She has worked to improve our state’s education system, and I thank her for her efforts. Her service to the State has been exemplary, and I wish her well in her new role.”
As Balow moves into her new position in Virginia, she said she plans on restoring parents' voices in education, pushing for innovation and student success, enhancing school choice and eliminating political ideology from the classrooms. Critical Race Theory and a push for educational transparency has been on the forefront of Balow's strategies in Wyoming, which she considers a national issue.
"I supported groundbreaking legislation during the 2021 session of the Wyoming legislature to substantially increase the opportunity for charter schools to form in our state," she said. "And when it comes to politics in the classroom, I’ve made my position crystal clear that partisan politics and radical theories should not be forced upon our children."
Balow began her teaching career in the small town of Hulett, upon which she built a 25-year career in education and politics. She served as a national literacy consultant, an executive in state government, a policy advisor in the governor's office and now as the elected State Superintendent of Instruction.
Through all these successes in her home-state, she said she is now prepared to take her leave to the East Coast.
"I am ready and more motivated than ever to engage at this critical time in our nation’s history serving alongside Governor-elect Youngkin as he leads Virginia through this historic opportunity to reset and restore public education with parents and students as the priority," she said.
The state is expected to hold an election for superintendent of public instruction this November, with the primaries taking place in August. The replacement for Balow's position will be WDE's Chief Policy Officer Kari Eakins.