CHEYENNE – Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder has denounced the Biden administration’s recent reinterpretation of the USDA’s Title IX funding update of its nondiscrimination policy. It now includes “prohibitions against discriminations based on gender identity and sexual orientation,” which will be a standard set to receive funding for meal programs. “Though unsurprising, it is nonetheless both disheartening and astounding that our federal government could become so cynical as to tie the school lunches of little kids to its ever-relentless agenda of social engineering,” Schroeder said in a
Friday. He said in any other world, this would be considered extortion. He hopes that “’We The People’ have the stomach to stand up for it, because it won’t stop until the people say ‘enough.’” He said if people don’t stand up, they will be “guilty of enabling an overbearing and oppressive federal government that he says is completely out of control.” Schroeder continued that federal overreach knows no bounds, and to hold Wyoming kids hostage in this manner is “not only morally repugnant, but another breathtaking display of political ideology run amok.” “Arrogance and disrespect are usually two sides of the same coin – and here you have a generous supply of both,” he said. “This is not about discrimination, it is about control and manipulation, it is about forcing post-modernist thinking on people who refuse to embrace the same, and it is about imposing a value system on the majority of Wyomingites who’s faith or common sense inform them differently. It is, on it’s face, an egregious, albeit subtle, form of discrimination in its own right.”
