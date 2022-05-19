...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 MPH with
gusts up to 70 MPH expected. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 9 PM MDT this evening. Hard
Freeze Watch from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Wind impacts mainly to transportation. Strong cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly
damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder talks with Rita Watson after he was sworn in, in February. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Classical Academy, a proposed charter school here, will host Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder for a public event on Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m.
“Education Reimagined: More Charter Schools for Wyoming,” will be held at the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church, 7006 N. College Drive.
It will feature Schroeder discussing the changing landscape of educational choice in Wyoming. Schroeder will be joined by Lisa Grover, Ph.D., the senior director for state advocacy with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. Grover will talk about Wyoming’s leading role in the changing landscape of charter school authorization across the country.
Cheyenne Classical Academy (CCA) is a Hillsdale College member school candidate offering a classical education for grades kindergarten to 12. Hillsdale College currently supports 24 member schools throughout the country. CCA is one of seven schools in the country accepted into the 2023 group of opening member schools.
CCA will apply in July for a school charter from the State Loan and Investment Board, a newly recognized statewide charter school authorizer.