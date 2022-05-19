Brian Schroeder

Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder talks with Rita Watson after he was sworn in, in February. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Classical Academy, a proposed charter school here, will host Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder for a public event on Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m. 

“Education Reimagined: More Charter Schools for Wyoming,” will be held at the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church, 7006 N. College Drive.

It will feature Schroeder discussing the changing landscape of educational choice in Wyoming. Schroeder will be joined by Lisa Grover, Ph.D., the senior director for state advocacy with the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. Grover will talk about Wyoming’s leading role in the changing landscape of charter school authorization across the country.

Cheyenne Classical Academy (CCA) is a Hillsdale College member school candidate offering a classical education for grades kindergarten to 12. Hillsdale College currently supports 24 member schools throughout the country. CCA is one of seven schools in the country accepted into the 2023 group of opening member schools.

CCA will apply in July for a school charter from the State Loan and Investment Board, a newly recognized statewide charter school authorizer.

