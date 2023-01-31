CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s statewide graduation rate dropped by less than a percentage point in 2021-22, but remains “consistently strong,” according to the state’s top K-12 education leader.
“The consistency in Wyoming graduation rates is a true testament to Wyoming’s resolve during the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of the teachers and the supports that we have in place,” Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said Tuesday. “While we remain proud of these results, there is still much work to do to improve.”
Statewide, the graduation rate for four-year students during the 2021-22 academic year was 81.8%, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from 2021. Since 2015, Wyoming graduation rates have been above 80%.
Laramie County School District 1’s four-year graduation rate reached 80.14% in the 2021-22 school year, in spite of the challenges the cohort of students experienced, LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo said Tuesday.
“We are very proud of their success and perseverance to graduate on time,” Crespo said.
Graduation rates for students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) in the district increased 15% over the past two cohorts, according to LCSD1 officials. The district also saw a significant increase in graduation rates among minority populations, with an 82.3% rate. This is a 13.2% increase over the same time period.
“As freshmen coming into high school in 2018, we realize our students were faced with unique challenges in navigating a high school experience by the end of their cohort year of 2022,” LCSD1 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Jim Fraley said in a news release.
In Laramie County School District 2, which serves a smaller, more rural population, the graduation rate was 93.3% this year, up from 89% in 2020-21.
The WDE “stands ready” to assist districts in improving graduation rates, from early intervention in literacy and supports through school improvement plans to increasing parent involvement, Degenfelder said. The goal is to get “government out of the way so that our teachers can teach,” she said, with expanded career pathways so students can focus on their future. Career and technical education students have a much higher rate of graduation than their peers, she said, and this year, CTE students graduated at 96.5%.
Individualized education matters, Degenfelder continued. Districts must create pathways for individual students to find their own interests, as opposed to “time spent in a seat in a classroom that is one-size-fits-all.”
Despite an increase in minority graduation in LCSD1, overall, in Wyoming, the graduation rate for minorities in the state remains low. The graduation rate for students who identify as American Indian was 49.3% during the 2021-22 school year.
“We can do better, and we will do better,” Degenfelder said. “Supports are critical in any of this, for any school. … The state will work with districts to develop a state improvement plan, and they will work with our state system of support to receive individualized support to address those challenges.”
The WDE is working with Gov. Mark Gordon to provide COVID relief dollars, particularly in the area of technology, to American Indian populations, according to the state superintendent. The department will continue to provide its annual Native American learning conference, which provides professional development and training in districts that serve minorities, and the WDE is also launching a literacy pilot program for American Indian students.
The WDE begins the four-year timeframe for all students to graduate as soon as they begin ninth grade, according to Crespo. Students beginning their high school transition as freshmen experienced uncertainty, and a path they had not undergone in prior years, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“Some chose virtual learning, home school, pursued a GED program, or even took a ‘time out’ from school to adapt to a changing environment. Oftentimes, these students then fall out of their cohort track to graduate on time,” Crespo said in the LCSD1 release. “We would like to acknowledge our amazing staff and students for their hard work. The pandemic posed several challenges for our students, staff and families. This is a testament to all the tireless work within our schools as they managed these unique circumstances.”
Crespo reiterated the idea that individualized attention geared toward each student is key when it comes to increasing graduation rates.
“Students who did not meet the graduation deadline for their four-year cohort are still eligible for late graduation,” she said. “We celebrate a completion rate that continues to show the promise of not giving up on students even when they do not meet the four-year cohort benchmark.
“Our goal is to ensure that our students remain on track to graduate,” she said.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.