BURNS – Burns High School senior Grace Steenbergen was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 74th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation session that took place July 25-31 in Washington, D.C.
Steenbergen was selected to represent Wyoming as a “senator” at ALA Girls Nation by leaders of Wyoming Girls State.
ALA Girls Nation is a seven-day leadership conference that provides aspiring young women leaders with practical insight into how the federal government operates, instills a sense of pride in our country and promotes youth civic engagement. Many participants of the program go on to establish careers in public service at the local, state and national levels.
“Girls Nation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our nation’s future leaders to learn about the inner workings of the federal government before they are of voting age,” said Wendy Riggle, ALA Girls Nation Committee chairperson, in a news release. “When the girls return home, they are ready to be engaged citizens at all levels of government.”
Steenbergen is a Wyoming Congressional Award Gold Medal recipient, was awarded the 2021 U.S. Senate Youth Program Scholarship and currently serves as president of the Burns High School FFA. Steenbergen said she was honored to represent Wyoming, Laramie County and Burns High School at the national level.
“Representing our community at Girls Nation was truly an honor,” Steenbergen said in the release. “I had the opportunity to meet so many young women, from across the country, who are planning careers in politics and are dedicated to community service and becoming great leaders.”