CHEYENNE – Logan Branigan, a senior at Burns High School, said his faith, family and community led him down the path to winning the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel Citizenship Award this month.
“You don’t have to agree with everyone,” he said, “but try to live like Christ and respect everyone.”
He has lived in Albin his entire life, and was recently nominated by a committee from Burns High for the acts of service he provides to the east side of Laramie County. From participating in and helping coach the wrestling team to running tech at his church, he seems to always be actively trying to give back.
Branigan said his heart is in putting others first and helping them with whatever they may need. His guidance counselor, Kaycee Tidyman, agreed that this is one of the qualities that makes him so special.
“He’s just an outstanding young man,” she said. “Not just academically, but in multiple areas. You know, he works hard at everything he does, whether it’s his academics, whether it’s sports, or whether it’s serving others in his community.”
But Branigan said he wasn’t born this way. Instead, he followed in the footsteps of those he was closest to. He said his parents have always set the example, and so have members of his church.
“I go to church every Sunday,” he said. “So everybody there is the same way. I’m just around a lot of good people, and I think that kind of carries over.”
Outside of his commitment to care for members of his community, the Burns High senior finds enthusiasm in many other parts of his life.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and has taken up carpentry classes at the high school. He loves woodworking projects, such as making Christmas ornaments, bottle openers and building furniture.
“I think it’s just awesome,” he said. “Being able to take something that you see every day, that you know was a tree once, and then turning it into something that others see is something beautiful, you know?”
Branigan is also a member of the Burns High wrestling team, and helps coach the junior high team, as well. Just recently, he even had to take up a refereeing position at a tournament that was short of refs due to illness. He did such an amazing job, local referee leadership said he would be good enough to work in the regional or state wrestling tournaments.
Branigan’s expertise stems from a long history with wrestling. He started when he was 5 years old, fell in love and never looked back. And the adoration of the sport wasn’t just in the competition, but in the relationships with his teammates and coach. He described a sense of camaraderie.
“I consider all my teammates my brothers,” he said as he reflected.
Another one of his skills that cultivates kinship is his expertise in technology. He is active in the high school’s Tech Club, runs the technology services at his church, works for the school district in the summer to help the tech program get ready for the upcoming school year, and kids can come to him with any questions in class.
His uncle was an information technology buff, which rubbed off on Branigan. And with the introduction in seventh grade, he took it upon himself to build his first computer. This led him to take computer science classes at the high school, as well as Laramie County Community College.
“I just had so much fun learning about all that kind of stuff,” he said.
Next year, he will take those brains to Western Colorado University, where he will wrestle and major in software engineering. He hopes to work for SpaceX after college and possibly help develop self-flying rockets.