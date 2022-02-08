...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. Interstate 25
corridor in central Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...11 AM Thursday to 5 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Students can enter Wyoming Humanities’ writing contest through March 4
CHEYENNE – How did an author’s work change your view of the world? Or even of yourself?
Wyoming students in grades 4-12 are invited to read, be inspired and write back to the author (living or dead) of a book that changed their lives. Sponsored by Wyoming Humanities, the 2022 Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest is now open; submissions must be received by the new deadline of March 4.
Complete information, including the submission form, can be found at thinkwy.org and then by searching “Letters About Literature.”
The program promotes the excitement and value of reading and writing. Entries will be judged at the state level in three age categories: grades 4-6, grades 7-8 and grades 9-12. Winners will receive an Amazon gift card worth $150 for first place, $100 for second or $50 for third.
This contest is presented as part of the Wyoming Center for the Book, now housed with Wyoming Humanities.
Guidelines and entry forms can be obtained by contacting Lucas Fralick at lucas@thinkwy.org or 307-721-9243.