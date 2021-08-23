CHEYENNE – Wyoming middle and high school classrooms are encouraged to create new video content promoting public cybersecurity awareness for the Cyber-in-a-Box library program.
The Cyber-in-a-Box School Video Challenge offers teachers $100 for supplies, and teams of up to five students T-shirts for entering the challenge. Participants can produce 5-minute videos from September 2021 through February 2022, with judging in March and finalists announced in April.
In creating the videos, the challenge connects education objectives involving technology, computer science, communication, teamwork and social behavior with enhancing community cyber health and safety practices.
In 2020, Wyoming citizens reported losses of $5,096,704 according to FBI Internet Crimes Complaint Center, for less than 600,000 people in the state, said Laura Baker, Wyoming Cybersecurity Alliance director. That is over $8.81 for every man, woman and child in the state.
“Cybersecurity is a community issue,” Baker said in a news release. “These losses are for our communities, and we need to have conversations about being more security aware. When families discuss the wireless router’s password at the dinner table, we will know we have been successful. We hope these videos will help provoke those and other conversations in the community.”
The Cyber-in-a-Box library program was developed by the Wyoming CAN (Cybersecurity Action Network) Committee and implemented by the CyberWyoming Alliance and the Wyoming State Library, both members of the CAN committee. Examples of videos can be found at library.wyo.gov/services/special-programs/wyocan/.
For more information and guidelines on the Cyber-in-a-Box School Video Challenge, visit cyberwyoming.org.